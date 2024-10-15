Apple Launches New iPad Mini: What You Need to Know

Image Credit: Future Publishing

Apple announced a new iPad mini on Tuesday through a simple press release, marking the first update to its smallest tablet since 2021.

The tech giant highlights that the seventh generation of the ultraportable iPad mini is more capable and versatile than ever. This compact device has garnered a loyal fanbase, particularly among users who appreciate its portable 8.3-inch screen for reading books or taking notes.

“There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design. iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest product.

What Upgrades Were Made?

The new Mini features the A17 Pro chip, which Apple claims delivers a 30% faster CPU, 25% faster GPU, and a Neural Engine that is twice as fast as the previous model. This is the same chip found in last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, enabling support for Apple Intelligence, the company’s new suite of AI features set to roll out to users this month.

The primary design change in the new Mini is its color options, with Apple introducing vibrant new purple and blue models.

Additionally, the device now supports the new Apple Pencil Pro and comes with 128GB of storage in the base model, an upgrade from the previous 64GB. It features a faster Wi-Fi 6E chip and a quicker USB-C port, making everything about the iPad Mini more efficient than before.

How Much Does the iPad Mini Cost and When Will It Be Available?