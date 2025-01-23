Antioch Tennessee School Shooting: Suspect & More Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

What Happened at Antioch High School in Tennessee?

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, a school shooting occurred at Antioch High School, located in Nashville, Tennessee. The police got an active shooter call at 11:11 a.m.

How Many Died in the Antioch School Shooting?

One 16-year-old female named Josselin Corea Escalante was killed, and two other students were injured. The injured students were taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics for medical attention. The shooter shot himself and died from the self-inflicted wound.

Who Was the Antioch Tennessee School Shooter?

The Antioch High School shooter has been identified by Metro Nashville Police to be Solomon Henderson, 17, who is a student at the school. Soloman allegedly posted an online diary starting on October 18, which had 288 pages and included selfies and screenshots, according to NewChannel5. The Metro Nashville Police has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the online diary. Police have also removed boxes of materials from Solomon’s house.

What Has the Mayor Said About the Shooting?

A day after the shooting, Mayor Freddie O’Connell held a news briefing. The mayor alerted the public about a new fund that was set up through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, to help put an end to school shootings. Proceeds from the funds will go to the victims and family members that were affected by the school shooting. The mayor also shared the organizations where community members can receive mental health resources. O’Connell stated: “In Nashville, when tragedies happen, we know how resilient this community is and how we all step up to help. This makes all of us ‘second responders’ to a tragedy, and that spirit of togetherness is inspiring,” as reported by The Tennessean.

Metro Nashville Public School’s Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle, released a statement to “thank the school staff who quickly and heroically followed emergency protocols, potentially preventing further harm.” The statement went on to say: “To allow students and staff time to grieve, Antioch High School will be closed for the rest of the week. We are arranging a location where students and staff can receive grief counseling and other support,” as reported by WKRN.