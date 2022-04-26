Anna Wintour Kids: Meet Her Son & Daughter, Charles & Bee

Anna Wintour, 72, is both a fashion and journalistic icon! After making her start with a number of British magazines, Anna became the editor of Vogue in 1985, and she quickly worked her way up to become editor-in-chief by 1988. Other than the magazine, she’s also had a number of high ranking positions, including being the Global Chief Content Officer for the media company Condé Nast.

While Anna is mostly known for her work with Vogue, she has also been married twice throughout her career. Her first marriage to David Shaffer lasted from 1984 until 1999, and she remarried Shelby Bryan in 2004, until they separated in 2020. Her marriage to David brought two beautiful children.

While balancing motherhood and her job have undoubtedly been a lot of work, she has shown that both are incredibly rewarding in a 2015 interview with Stella. “I think it’s very important for children to understand that women work and that it’s fulfilling and it doesn’t mean that they love you any less or care about you any less,” she said, per DailyMail. “I also… hope from my kids’ perspectives, they saw how rewarding and fulfilling working was. I think it’s important for kids to understand that.” Find out more about both of Anna’s kids here!

Charles “Charlie” Shaffer

The Vogue editor welcomed her first child Charlie, 37, in 1985. Charles took after his dad, who was a longtime professor of child psychiatry and became a psychiatrist. He’s a doctor as well as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Attending Psychiatrist at Weill Cornell, which is a part of Cornell University, according to the hospital’s website. He studied history in his undergrad at the University of Oxford, before going to medical school at Columbia University in New York.

His medical career aside, Charles is also a husband and dad. He tied the knot with his wife Elizabeth Cordry in 2014, and the pair have two daughters Caroline and Ella, per Closer Weekly.

Bee Carrozzini

Anna had her second daughter Bee (née Shaffer), 34, in July 1987. Bee revealed that she had an interest in being an actress when she was younger in a May 2014 interview with Teen Vogue. She also revealed that she doesn’t have the same passion for fashion that her mom does. “I’ve never been very fashion-forward. I’m not very interested in fashion,” she said.

While she may not have the same interest in fashion that her mom does, she does have an interest in pop culture, and she’s worked in television for years. She was an associate producer on the Glee: The 3D Concert Movie, and she was a supervising producer as well as a segment producer for Late Night With Seth Meyers from 2015 to 2017, per IMDb. When she left Late Night in 2017, she was very thankful for the opportunities. “Thank you @latenightseth for an unforgettable 3 1/2 years. What an amazing opportunity to meet so many Hamilton cast members,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Bee is also a married woman! She wed writer and director Francesco Carrozzini in July 2018, per E! News. She revealed that the pair welcomed their first son Oliver Sozzani in October 2021 in an Instagram post, showing a photo of her baby boy.