Anna Kendrick’s ‘Woman of the Hour’ Movie: Everything We Know

Image Credit: Getty Images for IMDb

Anna Kendrick is making her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour, a crime genre film that revisits the true story of a 1970s serial killer, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The 39-year-old actress shared the first teaser of the upcoming film on Instagram on Tuesday, September 17. She captioned it, “Still can’t believe I had the honor of directing this film alongside the most extraordinary cast and crew. I cannot WAIT for you to see it.”

In addition to Woman of the Hour being Kendrick’s directorial debut, she also stars in the film, with the teaser already showing a very frightened Anna. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I think I am just so — I love the movie so much, and I want to do it justice. Also, I guess just being in a new job title means I feel like I’ve never done this before.”

Curious to learn more about the film? HollywoodLife has gathered all the details about Woman of the Hour.

When Does Woman of the Hour Come Out?

Anna Kendrick’s *Woman of the Hour* is set to be released on October 18 and has a runtime of one hour and thirty-five minutes. The film originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023.

Who Is in the Cast of Woman of the Hour?

In addition to Kendrick herself, the cast includes Tony Hale, Daniel Zovatto, Kelley Jakle, and more.

What Is Woman of the Hour About?

According to IMDb, the suspenseful film tells the “true story of Cheryl Bradshaw [plauyed by Anna] and Rodney Alcala [played by Daniel]. Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit ’70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor No. 3, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming facade was a deadly secret: He was a psychopathic serial killer.”

In real life, Rodney Alcala was eventually sentenced to death for several murders committed between 1977 and 1979.

Where Can I Watch Woman of the Hour ?

The crime thriller will be available to stream on Netflix.