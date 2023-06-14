Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Health: Her Battle With Cancer & How She’s Doing Now

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is a reality star who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma.

She was diagnosed in Jan. 2023.

Her family, including her mom, Mama June Shannon, has been by her side since she started getting treatment.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 28, made headlines in March 2023, when TMZ reported she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in Jan. 2023. Since then, she has been undergoing treatment for the disease and sharing moments from her health journey on Instagram. Some of her photos showed her spending time with her mom, June “Mama June” Shannon, her daughter Kaitlyn, some of her siblings, including Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird, and her boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

Despite going through treatment, including three rounds of chemotherapy, Anna likes to keep her social media followers updated through not only posts, but livestreams as well. She tries to go live on TikTok every week when she’s feeling well, and gives her supporters more details on her inspiring journey. One of her most recent videos on the popular app promoted one of her favorite chocolate snacks.

Find out more about Anna’s health journey below.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell Diagnosed With Cancer

Anna was first diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in Jan. 2023, but she didn’t publicly announce the diagnosis until March 2023. Anna’s little sister, Honey Boo Boo confirmed the tough news in a message on her Instagram story shortly after TMZ reported on it. “& this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home,” she wrote via Instagram stories. “No matter how famous they are. Yes, I’m very famous but normal sh*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap.”

Since it was reported, she has been regularly posting about her illness and how she’s being treated. In May, she revealed that she was going on to round three of chemotherapy and was doing good. She posted a photo of her and Eldridge alongside the details. She wore a blue headwrap and put on a silly face as her beau, who wore a black T-shirt and hat, also got lighthearted with his facial expression.

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo.this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂 but over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏,” she wrote in the caption.

What Is Adrenal Carcinoma?

Adrenal carcimoma is “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute. There are certain factors that make this kind of cancer more of a risk in some people. They include having certain genetic conditions like Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, and Carney complex. One noted symptom of adrenal carcinoma is having pain in the abdomen, and as far as how doctors diagnose it, there are blood and urine tests involved.

When it comes to the prognosis of this kind of cancer, it depends on a number of factors, including the stage the patient is at, the age and general health of the patient, and the treatment given. Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 of the disease, which means “the tumor may have spread to nearby lymph nodes, and has spread to other parts of the body, such as the lung, bone, or peritoneum,” the National Cancer Institute says.

Treatment for this kind of cancer involves various options, including surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. A doctor will make suggestions for the type of treatment they believe will be most effective and most appropriate for the individual patient. Other new types of treatment still being tested include immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

How Long Has Anna Cardwell Been Sick?

Anna was first diagnosed in Jan. 2023, so as of June 2023, she’s been sick for five months. She has been receiving chemotherapy treatment since her diagnosis and has told fans it’s been going well, through posts and livestreams on social media.

How Is Anna Cardwell Doing Today?

As of June 2023, Anna has revealed she’s doing good. She appeared in a photo with her mom, Mama June, in Apr. 2023, when the doting parent visited her in the hospital during one of her treatments. They both flashed a smile for the camera and appeared happy to be with each other. Her other family members have also visited her during her current health journey. Around the same time as the photo was released, an insider told TMZ that Mama June was “stepping up” to be there for Anna during her illness.

“June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna’s recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer,” the insider said. In May 2023, Anna shared a Facebook update the included photos from her 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn’s elementary school graduation. They showed her and the family, including her younger daughter Kylee, 7, celebrating the little one’s big achievement, and she added a sweet message about the memorable moment.

“I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out 🥰🥰😭😭I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished,” the message read.