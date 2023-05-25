Chickadee Is So ‘Proud’ At Daughter’s Elementary School Graduation Amidst Cancer Battle: Photo

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell wrote a beautiful tribute to her daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7, on her Facebook page on Tuesday, May 23. The reality star, 28, shared adorable photos from Kaitlyn’s elementary school graduation showing the whole family, as she continues to fight cancer. The whole family looked very proud of Kaitlyn, and Chickadee shared that she was getting emotional seeing her little girls grow up.



In the caption with the post, Anna celebrated both of her daughters growing up. “I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out,” she wrote. “I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished.”

The whole family posed on the stage. Chickadee rocked a maroon dress and a pink head wrap. Kaitlyn looked adorable in a yellow dress, while her younger sister sported a striped white dress. Chickadee’s boyfriend Eldridge Toney went for a more casual look with a black t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and a cap. Besides the family photos, the reality star also shared a video of her daughter giving a speech at the graduation.

Chickadee was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in March. At the time, it was reported that the cancer was found in her lungs, kidney, and liver. Her family, including her mother Mama June Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, have shown support for her as she undergoes cancer treatment. The family, including Anna’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, were all photographed joining Chickadee as she began her chemotherapy.

Earlier in May, Chickadee did give fans a health update on Instagram and revealed that she was feeling okay. “Well going on to round 3 of chemo. This [was] yesterday it was [a] pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up,” she quipped. “Over all [sic] it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good.”