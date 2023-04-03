Mama June ‘Stepping Up’ To Care For Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ As She Battles Cancer: Report

Mama June is doing her best to support her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 28, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. While the mother-daughter duo were estranged for years, Mama June, 43, is “stepping up” to help Chickadee during this health crisis, a family source told TMZ on April 2. “June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna’s recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer,” the insider revealed.

Chickadee cut her famous mother out of her life over 8 years ago, because Mama June’s then-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, allegedly molested Chickadee when she was a child. But now that Chickadee’s sick with cancer, Mama June is apparently being very supportive to her daughter. The TMZ source claimed that Mama June is even helping out with Chickadee’s two daughters, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

News of Chickadee’s cancer diagnosis broke on March 30 via reports from PEOPLE and TMZ. The sites reported that the 28-year-old received her diagnosis in January after complaining of stomach aches. The cancer has reportedly been found in her lungs, kidney and liver. She reportedly underwent her first chemotherapy treatment back in January.

Chickadee’s sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, confirmed her sibling’s cancer diagnosis on Instagram. “& this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home,” the former Toddlers & Tiaras star wrote on her Instagram Stories. “No matter how famous they are. Yes, I’m very famous but normal sh*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap,” she added.

Mama June has not publicly reacted to Chickadee’s health situation yet. Back in 2021, Chickadee revealed in an interview with The Sun that her relationship with her mother was still rocky. “I’ve never had a conversation where she was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry for what happened. “It’s like she’s always brushing everything off and acting like everything is fine and nothing happened,” Chickadee said. The reality star added, “When we do see each other and talk, I feel like she tries to avoid me in a way. I don’t try to force the relationship.”