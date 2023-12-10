Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dies After Cancer Battle At Age 29

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mama June‘s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell died from cancer on Saturday night. The 29-year-old was battling stage 4 adrenal carcinoma and was going through treatment before she sadly passed away. Mama June, who supported Anna through her cancer battle, announced the devastating news in an Instagram post that included a smiling photo of the entire family posing with Anna.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Mama June wrote in the caption of the post. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Anna was mom to daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

It was revealed that Anna had been battling cancer on Mar. 30, however, she was diagnosed in January, per PEOPLE. The outlet confirmed that the TV personality had been complaining of “stomach aches” and found out that the cancer was located in her liver, kidney and lung. Anna started chemotherapy in February, per TMZ. She did her third round of chemo in May. Anna’s mom and her sisters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 18, and Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, were by all her side at the hospital during the treatments.

Mama June gave updates on Anna’s health during the cancer battle. In a May 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mama June said that Anna’s cancer was “rare” and “very aggressive” and had “moved very rapidly and grew very rapidly” in multiple parts of Anna’s body. The Mama June: Family Crisis star also admitted that the family was getting “prepared” for what could happen to Anna. “We all know what the endgame is and we all are prepared for that. You’re never prepared, but we know what could happen,” she said.

On December 8, Mama June shared a video that asked her followers for more prayers and revealed she wasn’t posting again until “that time comes.” She also said she and her family were focusing on making as many memories as they could with Anna.

Mama June and Anna were previously estranged for the last eight years because of family drama. Anna alleged that her mom’s then-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, allegedly molested her when she was a child. But the mother-daughter duo were able to reconcile and Mama June was so supportive to Anna during the cancer battle. RIP, Anna.