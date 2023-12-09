Mama June Shannon Asks for ‘Prayers’ Amid Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

June “Mama June” Shannon, 44, took to Instagram on Friday to ask her followers for “continued prayers’ as her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 29, continues to go through her cancer battle. The loving mother admitted some things have changed for the family in the last few weeks but confirmed that Anna “is still with us.” She also expressed her faith in God and said her latest post will be her last one until “that time comes” as she and her family focus on making memories with Anna.

“Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time,” June captioned the post.

Like June, her daughter and Anna’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, also posted and asked for prayers. “Say a prayer for our family,” she wrote.

June’s video comes after Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. She started undergoing treatment shortly after and has shared regular updates on how she’s doing. Her last post was in May.

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo,” she captioned a photo of her with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, in Atlanta, which can be seen above. “This [was] yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂 but over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏.”

That same month, June spoke with PEOPLE about being “emotionally drained” over the whole situation. “I don’t go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I’m already emotionally drained because of that,” she explained. “I’m not being mean with the emotion… I’m not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day.”

June also talked to Entertainment Tonight in July after revealing Anna’s cancer is terminal. “She just wants to see how it’s gonna go,”she told the outlet. “For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it’s always on my mind… We know it’s terminal. She’s stage 4. She’s not gonna go into remission. We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ’cause you never know.”