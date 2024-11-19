How Many Biological Kids Do Angelina Jolie & Ex Brad Pitt Have?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may be exes now, but they’re still parents to six amazing children. The Jolie-Pitt kids (some of whom go by their mother’s surname nowadays) have grown up in the spotlight, thanks to their parents’ massive fame. And after Angelina and Brad split in 2016, their children have accompanied their mother to multiple public events — from red carpet premieres around the world to local screenings in Los Angeles.

Since Brad and Angie have adopted a few of their kids, some fans want to learn more about them and their biological children. Hollywood Life is breaking down everything to know about their famous family, below.

How Many Children Do Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Have?

Angelina and Brad have six children in total: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

How Many Biological Kids Do Angelina & Brad Have?

Out of their six children, Angelina and Brad have three biological kids: Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Though it’s rare for the family to speak out, Angelina discussed the adoption process and how it’s an open conversation at home.

“Each is a beautiful way of becoming family,” the Eternals star told Vogue India in June 2020. “What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

Angelina further noted that “all adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours” while speaking of her adopted children’s different roots.

“When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full,” she explained. “For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share.”

How Old Are Angelina & Brad’s Kids Now?

Angelina and Brad’s eldest child, Maddox, is currently 23; Pax is 20, Zahara is 19, Shiloh is 18, Knox is 16 and his twin sister, Vivienne, is 16 as of 2024.