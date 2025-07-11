What Did Ken Paxton Do? Angela Paxton Divorce & Affair Allegations Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images for Concordia Summi

Attorney General Ken Paxton was slapped with divorce papers by his wife, Texas Senate Majority Leader Angela Paxton, amid affair rumors and controversies. The couple have been married for 38 years of marriage, and many of their supporters are asking the same question: what did Ken do?

After Angela announced her divorce filing on July 10, 2025, Ken followed up by tweeting, “I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

Below, read on to find out what Angela accused her now-estranged husband of doing and more about their marriage.

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

Who Is Ken Paxton?

Ken is the attorney general of Texas and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. The Republican has served in the position since 2015 and is running for Senate in 2026 against Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary.

In 2023, Ken was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives after he had previously been indicted on state securities fraud related to activities before he took office. Moreover, Ken had been accused by members of his office of bribery and abuse of power. The Texas Senate acquitted him of the charges, and the Justice Department declined to press charges.

Who Is Angela Paxton?

Angela is the majority leader of the Texas Senate, having represented District 8 in the state since 2019. She met Ken in college, who was serving as the student body president at the time. Angela became a close advisor to her husband throughout both of their political careers, and they married in 1986.

Why Did Angela Paxton File for Divorce on ‘Biblical Grounds’?

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

Angela accused Ken of adultery in her divorce filing on July 10, 2025. In a public statement she shared via X, Angela tweeted, “Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant, and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage. I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

In her filing, Angela is seeking a “a disproportionate share” of her and Ken’s estate and claimed he is to blame for the end of their marriage, according to CBS News. Angela also accused Ken of committing adultery and that he may have benefitted from her staying in their marriage.

Ken Paxton’s Alleged Affair With Laura Olson

When he was impeached in 2023, Ken was accused of helping an alleged mistress named Laura Olson. Some came forward to claim that Ken “benefited from Nate Paul’s employment of a woman with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair,” per the New York Post, and one witness perviously testified before the Texas state legislature that Ken admitted to having an affair with Laura.

Ken has not publicly admitted to having an affair.

Do Ken Paxton & Angela Paxton Have Children?

Yes, the Paxtons share four children together.

How the Divorce Could Impact Ken Paxton’s 2026 Senate Campaign

Some Republicans didn’t hold back in blasting Ken for his alleged affair and ultimate divorce from Angela. NRSC communications director Joanna Rodriguez reacted to the news of their separation in a tweet, calling Ken “repulsive.”

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” Joanna wrote. “No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time.”