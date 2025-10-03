What Is the ‘Anemone’ Movie About? Plot Breakdown of Daniel Day-Lewis’ Film

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Daniel Day-Lewis has returned to acting after eight years away, and his comeback film is unlike anything fans expected. Anemone, directed and co-written by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, just premiered at the New York Film Festival. The project marks a rare father-son collaboration and has already become one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Back in 2024, Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski celebrated the partnership, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

When Does Anemone Come Out?

Anemone had its world premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival on September 28, 2025, and it opens in limited U.S. release today, October 3, 2025, before expanding nationwide on October 10.

Who Stars in the Anemone Movie Cast?

The cast of Anemone is led by Daniel Day-Lewis, who plays Ray Stoker, a reclusive hermit estranged from his family. Opposite him is Sean Bean, who stars as Jem Stoker, Ray’s brother, whose decision to seek reconciliation drives the story.

The supporting cast includes Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green, each of whom plays a role in unfolding the film’s tense family drama. Importantly, the film was written and directed by Daniel’s son, Ronan, marking his feature directorial debut.

What Is Anemone About?

Set in Northern England, Anemone tells the story of two estranged brothers brought back together after decades of silence. Jem Stoker (Sean Bean) decides to leave his suburban life and venture deep into the woods to reconnect with his brother Ray Stoker (Daniel Day-Lewis), who has isolated himself as a hermit.

Their reunion forces them to confront old wounds tied to political violence, family trauma, and the heavy weight of memory. What begins as an uneasy reconciliation slowly reveals decades of guilt and grief, highlighting the fragile ties between fathers, sons, and brothers.

Can You Stream Anemone at Home?

At this time, Anemone is only available in theaters and has not yet been released on streaming platforms.

Because the film is distributed by Focus Features, which is owned by Universal Pictures, the most likely path for streaming will follow Universal’s typical strategy: after its theatrical run, Anemone is expected to become available first on Peacock. From there, it may later appear on other digital platforms, such as Prime Video, for purchase or rental.