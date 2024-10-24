Andy Cano Menendez: About Lyle & Erik’s Cousin

Image Credit: Soqui Ted

The Menendez brothers have been infamous criminals ever since killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. Over 35 years later, their case has resurfaced, especially after the release of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and new evidence suggesting that their father had sexually abused them throughout their childhood. This evidence includes a letter Erik wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, months before the crime. In addition to the new evidence, former member of Menudo Roy Rosselló claimed that he was also sexually molested by Jose.

Menendez’s late cousin played a part in the trial as a key witness. Hollywood Life has gathered information on Andy Cano, learn more below.

Who Was Andy Cano?

Andy Cano was the cousin of Lyle and Erik Menendez. He passed away in 2003 from a drug overdose at the age of 29.

How Was Andy Involved in Erik and Lyle’s Case?

Andy was questioned by the brothers’ defense attorney, Leslie Abramson, and claimed that Erik had confided in him about being sexually abused by their father. While this was a significant issue in the first trial, it resulted in a mistrial. It wasn’t until the second trial that both brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to The U.S. Sun, Andy’s sister, Marta, discovered a letter Erik had written to Andy, detailing the abuse. In the letter, Erik wrote, “I’ve been trying to avoid dad. It’s still happening Andy, but it’s worse for me now. I can’t explain it.He’s so overweight that I can’t stand to see him.” He continued, “I never know when it’s going to happen and it’s driving me crazy. Every night, I stay up thinking he might come in. I need to put it out of my mind.”

Will the Menendez Brothers’ Case Reopen?

As of now, it is unclear if the case will be reopened. The brothers have a hearing set for November. Recently, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced that he would make a decision on whether there will be a possible retrial or resentencing for the Menendez brothers.