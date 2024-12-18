Ana Orsini: About the 28-Year-Old News Anchor Who Died of a Brain Aneurysm

Image Credit: Ana Orsini/Facebook

Ana Orsini, a news anchor from Tucscon, Arizona’s KOLD 13 News, suddenly died last week. She was just 28 years old. Her colleagues tearfully broke the news of her death on the air and via social media.

KOLD TV remembered their late colleague for her “bottomless empathy who always stood up for ‘the little guy,'” the news station wrote in a tribute.

“[Ana] was a smiling face most especially for all her newest and youngest coworkers, and she is known in all the newsrooms where she worked for taking them under her wing and being a strong mentor for both work and life,” the tribute read. “Rescue animals were her passion, and if she wasn’t celebrating Fur Baby Friday, she’d be trying to find a new home for a cutie in need. If Ana found out you loved true crime, like she did, she would share the calendar she kept to track the releases of all the new episodes of the best podcasts. Her favorite was ‘True Crime Obsessed,’ and if you spent longer than 5 minutes with Ana without hearing her favorite quote from it, ‘Let the women do the work,’ then something was seriously wrong! She was a peanut-butter-M&M-loving, platform-Ugg-wearing, pink-or-purple-Stanley-toting ray of sunshine, even at 4:00 in the morning.”

We’re remembering Orsini and her work as a television anchor, here.

Last week, we lost a beloved member of our KOLD news team. Ana Orsini was our anchor, a leader of the morning team, and most importantly a great friend to so many at the station. I had the pleasure of working with her during the morning, even though it was for too short of a… pic.twitter.com/oau04UsS9h — Cory Kowitz (@cory_kowitz) December 16, 2024

Ana Was From Denver, Colorado

According to her K13 bio, Orsini was from Denver, Colorado. She initially attended the University of Arizona, then transferred to Texas A&M. She earned a degree in journalism in addition to double minoring in communication and sports management.

She Worked at 13 News Since 2023

As her co-anchors revealed, Orsini had worked with them since mid-2023.

Ana Died From a Brain Aneurysm

KOLD 13 News confirmed that Orsini died from a brain aneurysm.

“Ana had been at 13 News since June 2023, and we are devastated by her unexpected passing,” the news station revealed in a statement. “She died last week of a brain aneurysm.”

What Is a Brain Aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a “bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain,” according to Mayo Clinic. This occurs because the blood flowing through a vessel puts pressure on a “weak area of the vessel wall,” which can expand the aneurysm. If it ruptures, an aneurysm can cause bleeding in the brain, which is also known as a hemorrhagic stroke.