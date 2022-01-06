All About Amla Oil For Hair

There are tons of different oils on the market but if you’re searching for one that promotes hair growth – look no further than amla oil – which we have everything you need to know about.

If you are someone suffering from hair loss or thinning or just want to have healthier hair but don’t want to jump through hoops – you’re in luck. You don’t have to go to a doctor and splurge to treat hair loss because amla oil is a great natural alternative. Amla oil for hair growth is an Ayurvedic remedy that helps to promote hair growth and thickness. Ayurveda is an ancient form of medicine primarily used in India that involves a holistic approach to treating issues.

Amla oil is a simple and natural way to help grow your hair out and we have everything you need to know before you try it. To give you even more incentive, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sofia Vergara have also tried the oil and have loved it.

What is Amla oil?

Amla oil comes from the fruit of the amla plant which is also commonly known as Indian gooseberry. For years, the il has been treated as medicine for digestive issues and reducing dandruff, as well as hair growth and conditioning. The oil contains both vitamins C and E, which are both essential ingredients for hydration and anti-aging. There are many benefits to the oil and very few health risks, however, you should always patch test a product on your hand before using it to see if any irritation occurs. If it does, see your doctor immediately.

How to Use Amla Oil On Your Hair

Using amla oil is very simple and there are different ways to apply it depending on the product. In most cases, you can apply the oil from your roots to ends while massaging it into your scalp. This can be done on either wet or dry hair. You then want to wait at least an hour to let it sink in – almost as if you were using a hair mask. Once the oil is absorbed into your hair, you can rinse it out with lukewarm water only. Some products may say to shampoo after, which in that case, you would.

Our Picks

If you want to try amla oil for yourself, but don’t know where to even begin – do not fret, because we rounded up some of our favorite products below:

Dabur Amla Hair Oil

With over 11,800 positive reviews, this is one of the best amla hair oils on the market. The oil nourishes your scalp and is made with natural ingredients. To use, apply a generous amount to your hair from roots to ends – either wet or dry – and keep it in for one hour. Then, shampoo your hair to clean it, and you are good to go. $9, amazon.com

Pride Of India Natual Indian Amla Powder

This product is cruelty-free and 100% natural, plus, it’s formulated with a rich source of antioxidants and vitamin C. It works to moisturize your hair and thicken strands, plus, it comes in a powder form in a jar which makes it super fresh every time. Simply mix some powder with lukewarm water and let it sit for 30 minutes. Then, apply all over your hair and rinse it out with water. It is not recommended to use shampoo the same day for best results. $7, amazon.com

Savage Organics Amla Oil

We love this scalp and hair oil for so many different reasons – the main one being that it’s 100% pure and natural. It promotes hair growth, removes excess oil from building up on your scalp, and strengthens strands. One customer gushed about the product, writing, “Great oil so far I just got it for my scalp. I love it so far it has little to no smell which is a plus and I had a soothing feeling once it was applied to my scalp. I’m buying more as I write this review! I will update this review if something changes. I do want to add that is a small bottle of oil.. only 2oz but that’s not a problem for me good things come in small sizes I say give it a try.” $11, amazon.com

Vaadi Herbals Amla Oil

With over 1,900 positive reviews, this is one of the best amla oils for hair. It can be used on all different hair types and is infused with badaam oil, lavender oil, and lavang oil for ultimate hydration and restoration. Massage a few drops of oil into your scalp – either wet or dry – to promote hair growth. ONe customer was so happy with her purchase she raved, “Be prepared for the rush of growth and thickness. I started using this on my daughters scalp before styling (2xs a week) and had to use it 1 time a month because her hair became so thick. The pro is it will strengthen your hair, got rid of my dry scalp and hers also and it helped my daughters curls become a lot more defined as her hair grows. Cons are it smells a little funny, and the liquid is a green tint so if it gets on clothes it leaves a mark (easy to get rid of in the wash). TIPS: using a dark towel to drape your shoulders, warming the oil and use it as a scalp massage oil. Massage your scalp with it before you get in the shower with a shower cap and when you get out your scalp with feel so fresh (at least mine did).” $7, amazon.com

Vadik Herbs Brahmi-Amla Hair Oil

This all-natural oil helps to promote hair growth and hair conditioning and is perfect if you are suffering from hair loss or thinning. It’s formulated with a ton of different natural seed oils so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your body, and the customer reviews prove that it’s great. A very satisfied customer wrote, “This oil is the best oil I have tried it left my hair so soft it’s unbelievable I will recommend this product to any person who wants to get there Hair Morre wants to ride I am addicted to the stuff I cannot wait to hear what day to use this oil I leave it on overnight get up wash it out and my hair just feel so silky it is incredible if you on the fence about this product please buy it try it follow the directions you won’t go wrong with this I would definitely buy it again.” $15, amazon.com

Tattva’s Herbs Amla Hair Oil

First off, this hair oil is 100% organic, non-GMO, sustainable vegan, and cruelty-free – how amazing is that? Aside from being natural and healthy, this ayurvedic hair oil is great for growth and hydration by being massaged into your scalp. You can apply it to either wet or dry hair and let it sit for an hour or two before rinsing it out with water. Don’t believe us? One customer raved, “I’m soooooooo happy I found this amla oil!!! It moisturizes my hair like crazy!!! This made my bleached damaged hair so soft and shiny. This really is the best amla oil I have tried and will only be buying this one from now on!!! Just buy this your hair will thank you!!!!” $20, amazon.com