‘American Solitaire’: What to Know About the Cast, Plot, Release Date & Where to Watch

In a deeply divided climate over gun use in the United States, writer-director Aaron Davidman dives headfirst into the debate with his new film, American Solitaire. Starring Joshua Close, Gilbert Owour and Joanne Kelly, the story follows American veteran Slinger (Close), who returns home and confronts the complexities of gun violence and the urgent need for gun safety.

Now that the film has made its theatrical release on April 17, 2026, at New York City’s Cinema Village, cinephiles are curious to learn more about Davidman’s latest project.

What Is American Solitaire About?

Slinger returns home while recovering from a battle wound, only to realize the fight isn’t over. As he grapples with both the psychological and physical toll of war, he also witnesses how rapidly gun violence is impacting everyday civilians across the United States.

Who Is in the American Solitaire Cast?

As previously noted, the main cast features Close as Slinger, Owuor as his friend and fellow soldier Auggie and Kelly as a fellow veteran and former CST Athena. Other cast members include Jamir Vega as Emmett, Cooper Huckabee as Dominic, Hudson Brooks as John, Dylan Kussman as Rev. Clay, Lorinda Hawkins as Grace and Ivan Anthony as Young Slinger.

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life at the NYC red carpet premiere, Close explained how the storyline contributes to the conversation on gun safety laws in America.

“I think it enters the conversation in a really empathetic way … in a really evolved way,” Joshua said, while pointing out that the movie is “not condemning but also questioning in a country that’s very loose with its gun safety laws.”

“Obviously, there just needs to be better discourse,” the Wayward alum added.

Joanne emphasized her own experience working on the film, while pointing out that “most of us will never serve [in the military], but to learn something about it and to really understand a little bit more about those experiences strengthens us as a society and, frankly, humanity as a whole.”

Gilbert noted that American Solitaire has the power to bring “different sides of the argument” together. “I’ve learned so much more about the subject matter just from hearing from people who watched it than anything we did on set,” he added.

As for Davidman, the writer and director said he is “trying to humanize” the matter with his film, telling Hollywood Life that he invites viewers to “engage with the way violence [affects] human beings.”

Where Can I Watch American Solitaire?

Right now, American Solitaire can be seen in select cinemas. If you’re located in New York City, you can catch it at Cinema Village in Manhattan. The film will have its Los Angeles, California, premiere on April 23, 2026, at Laemmle NoHo.