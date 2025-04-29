‘American Idol’ Top 10: Find Out Who Made It

Image Credit: Disney

American Idol is close to crowning its Season 23 winner, as the show has narrowed down to its top 10 contestants. The season, which began in March 2025, introduced a new judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie after longtime judge Katy Perry announced her departure.

Country singer Luke Bryan reflected on Perry’s exit during an interview with Taste of Country Nights, saying, “It’s been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship. And to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 or 4 years old.”

Throughout the show’s 22-season history, many memorable contestants have taken the stage, and this season is no exception. As the top 10 move forward, any one of them could be crowned the Season 23 champion. Learn who made it to the top 10 in season 23 below.

How to Watch American Idol

Fans can catch new episodes of American Idol every Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. For those who prefer streaming, episodes become available the following day on Hulu.

Who Is in the Top 10 of American Idol?

This season’s top 10 contestants include Kolbi Jordan, Thunderstorm Artis, Filo, John Foster, Mattie Pruitt, Canaan James Hill, Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, Slater Nalley, and Gabby Samone.

Who Are the New American Idol Judges?

Joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the judging panel this season is former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood. She stepped in after Katy Perry’s departure to bring her perspective and experience to the show.

Perry, known for her time on the judging panel and her chart-topping hits, shared that her decision to leave was driven by a desire to return to music. In an April 2024 interview with Good Morning America, she said, “I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff.”