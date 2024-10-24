American Airlines’ ‘Gate Lice’ Solution: The Meaning Behind the Term

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

American Airlines just introduced a new way to stop gate lice — but what does that even mean? Travelers who fly with the airline are wondering what this means for the boarding process. However, anyone who has traveled in recent years is aware of one major complaint: overcrowded gates during boarding.

What Is ‘Gate Lice’?

“Gate lice” refers to passengers who crowd the gate when their boarding group hasn’t been called yet. As travelers know, accessing those overhead bins can feel like a race against time. So, some people block the gate, and therefore, other passengers, to try to get a spot on the plane as quickly as possible.

What Is American Airlines’ Gate Lice Platform?

American Airlines does not refer to its customers as “gate lice.” The term made the rounds on social media, though, after the company introduced a new tool to expedite boarding procedures.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, a spokesperson from the airline noted that they “are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process,” which “is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for [their] team.”

Rachel Warner, a rep from American Airlines, also explained to the outlet why the company is experimenting with new technology.

“It’s a privilege that comes with where (a customer) may be sitting on the plane, or with their advantage status, or if they’re a credit card holder,” she noted. “We want to make sure that our customers are getting the opportunity to board in the order in which they should. … We are always looking at ways to make the boarding experience easier for our customers and for our team members, too. There’s so much that a team member has to do at the gate, so we’re constantly looking at ways we can use technology to make that easier for both groups.”

What Airports Have the New Boarding Technology?

The airports where American Airlines has started using its new boarding platform are Albuquerque International Sunport, Tucson International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.