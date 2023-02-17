Amelia Woolley: 5 Things To Know About Niall Horan’s Girlfriend

Niall Horan, 29, has been a heartthrob since One Direction

He began dating Amelia Woolley in 2020

The pair have never publicly commented on their relationship

Niall Horan made knees weak the world over during his time in One Direction. So fans of the Irish singer, 29, were devastated when they learned his heart was taken. The “This Town” singer has been quietly romancing fashionista Amelia Woolley for several years now, and we can’t lie: they’re cute as can be.

Now that Niall is back with new music, it’s clear Amelia’s been on his mind. He released the lead single off of his forthcoming album The Show on Feb. 16, 2023 and fans were instantly taken with the love song.

Though fans might be sad Niall is off the market, we’re sure they love the fact new music is on the horizon. What’s better than a love that inspires you to create?

Now that Niall’s made Amelia a permanent part of his music, let’s find out more about his girlfriend. Learn everything we know about Amelia Woolley in our 5 Things, right here.

1. Niall’s new music is about her

Niall croons about his love in the lead single to his new album, which will be his first release since 2021’s singles “Our Song” and “Everywhere”. The tender lyrics compare her to pure bliss, as he sings, “Doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than, better than this/ God only knows where this could go/ And even if our love starts to go out of control/ And you let me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same.”

The singer opened up about the record on Instagram on Feb. 16, 2023, thanking fans for letting him take the time to release new music. Debuting the album’s cover, which shows Niall lounging under a painted window, he told followers, “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own.

“Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

2. Amelia & Niall like being private

They started dating in 2020 but haven’t spoken about their romance. They made their public debut at his Horan Rose Gala for charity in Sep. 2021.

While there is almost no social media footprint for the duo, Amelia did share a cute black and white snap of the couple during a date night, way back at the start of their relationship. So sweet!

3. She works in fashion

Amelia is a pro in the fashion world, having obtained a degree in fashion business from the prestigious Istituto Marangoni, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile. Currently serving as an account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group, Amelia’s previous experience includes a role as a commercial executive at the luxury shoe label, Nicholas Kirkwood.

Throughout her career, Amelia has also made contributions to renowned fashion houses like Dior, Chloé, and ASOS. Notably, she has even lent her expertise to emerging brands like the startup menswear label, Prevu Studio.

4. She supports Niall’s old bandmates with him

Though things were rocky between 1D members when the band first split, Niall has supported his former bandmates and their music since. The singer and his GF caught a Harry Styles concert in London in June 2022. The duo looked like they had a great time at the Wembley Stadium show, which was part of Harry’s U.K. and European Love on Tour leg.

5. Amelia & Niall are going strong

Through the pair like their privacy, they’re not scared of a public appearance. Back in late July, 2022, Niall and Amelia braved the heat to watch the French Formula One Grand Prix. The duo stood with Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team, rocking VIP lanyards while cars zipped around them.

Niall is even close to Amelia’s family. The star was with the Woolleys back on Jun. 20, 2022 (above), when they celebrated Father’s Day as one happy group.