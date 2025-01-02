Amazura Queens Nightclub Mass Shooting: Updates

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Shortly after New York City rang in 2025, a mass shooting took place in one of the city’s boroughs. In Jamaica, Queens, multiple attackers shot people outside of the Amazura nightclub during the evening hours on Wednesday, January 1. No one has died, according to authorities, and the shooting is an active investigation. The NYPD noted that this was not a terrorist attack, similar to the New Orleans New Year’s Eve incident, but police are looking into possible gang-related activity.

What Happened at the Amazura Nightclub in Queens?

According to NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, “Four males walked towards the venue, three to four males began firing over 30 times in the direction of the people outside the venue hitting multiple victims” before 11:30 p.m. on January 1, 2025. The chief added that there “is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these acts of violence” and that “those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Around 90 people were inside the Amazura club. Ten people were injured by the shots fired on 144th Place in Queens. Six pf the victims are females and four are males between the ages of 16 and 20. All are currently expected to survive, per ABC7 Eyewitness News. The outlet further reported that there was a celebration for the birthday and life of late 16-year-old Taearion Mungo, who was killed in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, in October 2024.

Police noted that around 30 shots were fired before the suspects fled the scene in a gray Infinity with out-of-state vehicle plates.

Was it a Mass Shooting?

The incident at the Amazura nightclub is considered a mass shooting because multiple people were shot. Various outlets define mass shootings as incidents involving more than three shootings in a single point in time.

Who Is the Suspect Behind the Queens Shooting?

The identities of the suspects behind the Queens nightclub shooting are still unknown. The only known factor about the shooters was that the car they drove off in had out-of-state plates. At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what state the car plates originated from.