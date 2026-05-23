American Music Awards 2026: When, Where & How to Watch the AMAs

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The 2026 American Music Awards will be another star-studded night celebrating the biggest names in music! This year’s AMAs are expected to bring together chart-topping artists and, of course, unforgettable performances from some of music’s brightest stars.

Here’s everything to know about the 2026 American Music Awards, from where the ceremony will take place and how to watch the show.

When Are the 2026 American Music Awards?

The 2026 American Music Awards will air live on Monday, May 25, 2026: Memorial Day. The ceremony will kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The AMAs are one of the biggest fan-voted award shows in music, honoring artists across pop, country, hip-hop, Latin, rock and more.

The 2026 show is also expected to feature major live performances and celebrity appearances throughout the night. Performers include artists such as Keith Urban, Maluma, Teddy Swims and Twenty One Pilots.

Meanwhile, Queen Latifah is set to host the show, marking her return to the AMAs stage decades after previously co-hosting the ceremony in the 1990s.

Where Are the 2026 AMAs Taking Place?

The 2026 American Music Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The venue has hosted countless iconic concerts and televised specials over the years and is expected to once again transform into music’s biggest party for the annual broadcast.

How Can I Watch the 2026 AMAs?

Fans can watch the 2026 American Music Awards live on CBS. The ceremony will also stream live on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

For viewers who miss the live evening broadcast, the show will also be available to stream on demand on Paramount+ after it airs.

And for anyone who wants to tune into the red carpet, Samsung TV Plus is giving fans front row access with live, subscription-free coverage on BillboardTV.