2024 Paris Olympics: All the Countries in the Parade of Nations

The Olympics opening ceremony is happening, marking the ceremonial start of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
July 26, 2024 3:55PM EDT
26 July 2024, France, Paris: Olympia, Paris 2024, Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics, Team USA at the Opening Ceremony. Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa (Photo by Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Every two years, people from around the globe tune in to the Olympic opening ceremony to celebrate the official start of the Games.

The opening ceremonies are always different — this year, especially so. It’s the first time in modern Olympics history the ceremony will unfold outside of a stadium, along the Seine River.

Instead of marching, country delegations are sailing down the River Seine, passing by Paris landmarks including the Louvre and Notre Dame. National pride will be on full display during the Parade of Nations as athletes and officials from competing countries make their grand entrance in matching uniforms, typically in the hues of their home country, led by designated flag bearers.

Following the queue of athletes — 10,500 strong from 184 countries — who will “parade” along the nearly 4-mile-long aquatic route, the fanfare continues with a symbolic release of doves, official speeches, and the Olympic Anthem to mark the Games’ opening.

Here’s what to know about the Parade of Nations country order for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How is the Order for the Parade of Nations Decided?

Apart from special exceptions — such as Greece traditionally beginning the parade and host countries appearing last — the order of countries in the Parade of Nations is determined alphabetically according to the host country’s language.

So, for example, Germany, “l’Allemagne” in French, will appear before China, “la Chine.”

Why is Greece Always First?

Greece is the originator of the ancient Olympic Games, so it traditionally comes first in the Parade of Nations, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Parade of Nations: Order of Countries

  1. Greece
  2. Refugee Olympic Team
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Africa
  5. Albania
  6. Algeria
  7. Germany
  8. Andorra
  9. Angola
  10. Antigua and Barbuda
  11. Saudi Arabia
  12. Argentina
  13. Armenia
  14. Aruba
  15. Austria
  16. Azerbaijan
  17. Bahamas
  18. Bahrain
  19. Bangladesh
  20. Barbados
  21. Belgium
  22. Belize
  23. Benin
  24. Bermuda
  25. Bhutan
  26. Bolivia
  27. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  28. Botswana
  29. Brazil
  30. Brunei
  31. Bulgaria
  32. Burkina Faso
  33. Burundi
  34. Cayman Islands
  35. Cambodia
  36. Cameroon
  37. Canada
  38. Cape Verde
  39. Central African Republic
  40. Chile
  41. China
  42. Cyprus
  43. Colombia
  44. Comoros
  45. Republic of the Congo
  46. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  47. Cook Islands
  48. South Korea
  49. Costa Rica
  50. Côte d’Ivoire
  51. Croatia
  52. Cuba
  53. Denmark
  54. Djibouti
  55. Dominican Republic
  56. Dominica
  57. Egypt
  58. El Salvador
  59. United Arab Emirates
  60. Ecuador
  61. Eritrea
  62. Spain
  63. Estonia
  64. Eswatini
  65. Ethiopia
  66. Fiji
  67. Finland
  68. Gabon
  69. Gambia
  70. Georgia
  71. Ghana
  72. Great Britain
  73. Grenada
  74. Guam
  75. Guatemala
  76. Guinea
  77. Guinea-Bissau
  78. Equatorial Guinea
  79. Guyana
  80. Haiti
  81. Honduras
  82. Hong Kong
  83. Hungary
  84. India
  85. Indonesia
  86. Iran
  87. Iraq
  88. Ireland
  89. Iceland
  90. Israel
  91. Italy
  92. Jamaica
  93. Japan
  94. Jordan
  95. Kazakhstan
  96. Kenya
  97. Kyrgyzstan
  98. Kiribati
  99. Kosovo
  100. Kuwait
  101. Laos
  102. Lesotho
  103. Latvia
  104. Lebanon
  105. Liberia
  106. Libya
  107. Liechtenstein
  108. Lithuania
  109. Luxembourg
  110. North Macedonia
  111. Madagascar
  112. Malaysia
  113. Malawi
  114. Maldives
  115. Mali
  116. Malta
  117. Morocco
  118. Marshall Islands
  119. Mauritius
  120. Mauritania
  121. Mexico
  122. Federated States of Micronesia
  123. Moldova
  124. Monaco
  125. Mongolia
  126. Montenegro
  127. Mozambique
  128. Myanmar
  129. Namibia
  130. Nauru
  131. Nepal
  132. Nicaragua
  133. Niger
  134. Nigeria
  135. Norway
  136. New Zealand
  137. Oman
  138. Uganda
  139. Uzbekistan
  140. Pakistan
  141. Palau
  142. Palestine
  143. Panama
  144. Papua New Guinea
  145. Paraguay
  146. Netherlands
  147. Peru
  148. Philippines
  149. Poland
  150. Puerto Rico
  151. Portugal
  152. Qatar
  153. North Korea
  154. Romania
  155. Rwanda
  156. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  157. Saint Lucia
  158. San Marino
  159. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  160. Solomon Islands
  161. Samoa
  162. American Samoa
  163. Sao Tome and Principe
  164. Senegal
  165. Serbia
  166. Seychelles
  167. Sierra Leone
  168. Singapore
  169. Slovakia
  170. Slovenia
  171. Somalia
  172. South Sudan
  173. Sudan
  174. Sri Lanka
  175. Sweden
  176. Switzerland
  177. Suriname
  178. Syria
  179. Tajikistan
  180. Taiwan
  181. Tanzania
  182. Chad
  183. Czech Republic
  184. Thailand
  185. East Timor
  186. Togo
  187. Tonga
  188. Trinidad and Tobago
  189. Tunisia
  190. Turkmenistan
  191. Turkey
  192. Tuvalu
  193. Ukraine
  194. Uruguay
  195. Vanuatu
  196. Venezuela
  197. British Virgin Islands
  198. Virgin Islands
  199. Vietnam
  200. Yemen
  201. Zambia
  202. Zimbabwe
  203. Australia (Host country for Brisbane 2032)
  204. United States (Host country for Los Angeles 2028)
  205. France
ad