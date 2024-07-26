2024 Paris Olympics: All the Countries in the Parade of Nations

Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Every two years, people from around the globe tune in to the Olympic opening ceremony to celebrate the official start of the Games.

The opening ceremonies are always different — this year, especially so. It’s the first time in modern Olympics history the ceremony will unfold outside of a stadium, along the Seine River.

Instead of marching, country delegations are sailing down the River Seine, passing by Paris landmarks including the Louvre and Notre Dame. National pride will be on full display during the Parade of Nations as athletes and officials from competing countries make their grand entrance in matching uniforms, typically in the hues of their home country, led by designated flag bearers.

Following the queue of athletes — 10,500 strong from 184 countries — who will “parade” along the nearly 4-mile-long aquatic route, the fanfare continues with a symbolic release of doves, official speeches, and the Olympic Anthem to mark the Games’ opening.

Here’s what to know about the Parade of Nations country order for the 2024 Paris Olympics.