Alex Ovechkin’s Kids: Does the Hockey Player Have Children?

Image Credit: FilmMagic

As Alex Ovechkin cements his place in hockey history, fans are just as curious about his life off the ice as they are about his record-breaking career.

The Washington Capitals captain officially became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer on April 6, netting his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders and surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky. Now in his 20th season, Ovechkin’s journey isn’t just about milestones and trophies—it’s also about the family cheering him on from the stands.

Find out more about Ovechkin’s personal life as both a husband and a dad below.

Who Is Alexander Ovechkin?

Ovechkin is a Russian professional ice hockey player, widely considered one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history. Born in Moscow, he currently serves as the captain of the Washington Capitals. Selected first overall in the 2004 NHL Draft, Ovechkin has spent his entire career with the Capitals.

Over the years, he’s been named an All-Star 12 times, earned three league MVP (Hart Trophy) honors, and was recognized in 2017 as one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players of all time. He cemented his legacy by leading the Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

Who Is Alexander Ovechkin’s Wife?

Ovechkin is married to Anastasia Shubskaya, a Russian model and the daughter of the late actress Vera Glagoleva. The couple first met at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but reconnected years later and tied the knot in 2016.

Does Alexander Ovechkin Have Kids?

With his wife, Ovechkin shares two sons: Sergei, born in 2018 and named after Ovechkin’s late brother, and Ilya, born in 2020.

In the same year they were expecting their second child, Ovechkin spoke with The Washington Post about his love for fatherhood. “I was kind of waiting for that moment when my kid is going to be around with me in the locker room,” he said. “The culture that we have here, it is something special, and all the guys love the kids, and it is going to be fun for him as well.”

In a 2022 interview with Hello Magazine Russia, Ovechkin revealed that he hopes he and his wife will have more children. “To have at least five of us in the family, and preferably six—that’s my dream,” he said (via Google Translation).

Shubskaya added that their son Sergei naturally took to hockey. “Sergei really likes hockey, but we never forced him to play,” she said.

“Yes, we are not tied to any kind of sport,” the hockey player added. “Whatever he chooses, he chooses. As soon as he began to walk well, he almost immediately picked up a stick. We even have a video of him tossing the puck on the hook at two years old, it flips in the air, and he catches it. Even adults do not always succeed in this trick.”

What Is Alexander Ovechkin’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Ovechkin’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.