Alex Jones’ Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Infowars’ Creator Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Alex Jones built a controversial right-wing media empire, which catapulted his fame and net worth to dramatic heights. In addition to running his former platform, “Infowars,” Jones never hesitated to loudly share his opinions — until he was sued by the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Jones perpetuated false theories that the tragedy was a hoax. After being ordered to pay the families more than $1 billion, Jones was permitted by a judge to liquidate some of his assets.

Now that Jones has lost the court cases, his media company and his online presence, where does his net worth stand now?

What Is Alex Jones’ Net Worth in 2024?

Since he had to pay the families of the victims from the Sandy Hook Elementary shootings, Jones is currently worth below $0. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth -$900 million.

In June 2024, Jones had about $9 million in personal assets, Politico reported at the time. During his 2022 defamation trial, Jones claimed his net worth stood at $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His companies were worth between $135 to $270 million, per the outlet.

Earlier this year, “Infowars” had around $6 million in cash and $1.2 in inventory, NBC News reported.

How Did Alex Jones Make Money?

Jones started earning an income after establishing a following with fans of right-wing conspiracy theories. He initially sold merchandise upon launching his radio show in the 1990s. He then built his empire after creating Infowars.com, which was operated under Free Speech Systems LLC. The business eventually earned revenue with merchandise and subscription sales.

In 2013, Jones earned additional profits by selling dietary supplements to his devoted fan base, according to New York Magazine. Among his most popular supplements were called “Brain Force Plus” and “Life Super Male Vitality.”

Infowars is being shut down now! pic.twitter.com/nb4loGvL12 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 14, 2024

Does Alex Jones Have a Job Now?

It’s unclear what Jones is doing now to earn an income. “Infowars” was sold at auction to The Onion, a satirical news publisher who had been critical of Jones’ false claims in the past. The Onion did not disclose how much money was spent to purchase the media platform in November 2024.

“I just got word 15 minutes ago that my lawyers and folks met with the U.S. trustee over our bankruptcy this morning, and they said they are shutting us down even without a court order this morning,” Jones said in a video he shared to X. “The Connecticut Democrats of The Onion newspaper bought us.”

Jones added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going to be here until they come and turn the lights off.”