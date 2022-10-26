Alex Bregman’s Wife Reagan: 5 Things To Know About Houston Astro’s Players All-Star Wife

Reagan Bregman married Alex Bregman in 2020

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2022

Alex is the all-star third baseman for the Houston Astros, who are headed to the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies

Alex Bregman had an incredible post season leading up to the 2022 World Series. As the superstar third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex is leading his team against the Philadelphia Phillies for the big trophy. As he prepares to secure a championship, let’s take a closer look at his biggest cheerleader, his stunning wife Reagan! Keep reading to find out all about her, below.

Where Is Reagan From & How Did She Meet Alex

Reagan was born on Aug. 26, 1994, in Louisiana. However, she didn’t stay in one place for too long! “I was born in Louisiana, moved to Trinidad and Tobago for about a year, then to Spain, then Canada. I lived in Newfoundland for all my childhood, which I loved!” she told Houston City Book. “It’s secluded and very cold. My dad works in oil and gas, managing offshore drilling rigs, so we always lived in small port cities. Eventually we came to Houston and settled down in Katy. I was able to start doing some modeling before attending A&M.”

After she moved to Austin for a job, Regan took a trip with some friends to Austin where she met Alex at a group dinner, according to The Knot. “It was crazy because I didn’t want to be [at dinner],” Reagan recalled to the outlet. “And then we went on a date, three or four days later.”

The couple were inseparable from then on out, as you can tell from Alex’s Instagram. By January 2020, Reagan and Alex were engaged and planning their dream wedding!

She Had To Change Wedding Venues Due To Covid

Reagan and Alex were all set to marry at San Antonio’s La Cantera Resort & Spa in December 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit and forced them to move locations and say “I do” at Regan’s parents’ home on Dec. 5, 2020, according to San Antonio Express News.

“It made us truly appreciate our family and made us look into the true meaning of a wedding,” Reagan told The Knot of the last-minute intimate celebration. “Sometimes it becomes all about the decor and party, but with COVID, we had to limit it and be extremely careful. We were able to focus on what it’s really about, which was getting married.”

The Couple Sued Their Wedding Venue

After they had to move their wedding to Reagan’s parents’ home when their original venue cancelled, Alex and Reagan accused the resort of refusing to return a nearly $80,000 deposit, per KHOU News.

“We’re heartbroken we couldn’t hold our dream wedding and had to cancel,” Reagan said. “But the COVID-19 surge created heartbreak for so many people. The pandemic made it impossible for our guests to attend safely.”

The couple said the contract stated the wedding could be cancelled and the deposit would be refunded if the guests couldn’t safely attend. The venue responded with its own claims, suing the pair for more than $61,000 in cancellation fees it said they owed.

However, according to the San Antonio Express News, both parties agreed to dismiss their claims “with prejudice,” meaning they can’t be refiled, on Oct. 25, 2022.

“The parties settled the dispute amicably,” said Bruce Malott, Alex’s business manager. “The settlement is confidential. The Bregmans are glad to move on and are entirely focused on their new son Knox and, of course, winning the World Series.”

Reagan Welcomed Her First Child In August 2022

After the couple announced they were pregnant on Valentine’s Day in 2022, they welcomed son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022. Reagan took to her Instagram to announce the happy news, sharing a photo of her holding Knox while Alex kissed her forehead in the hospital.

She’s Hinted At Creating An Athleisure Line

While speaking with Houston City Book, Reagan played coy with her future business plans, teasing a venture into fashion with “athleisure clothing.“ Whether she starts up the label or not, Reagan has always seen herself as a businesswoman. “When I was little I used to make and sell horse treats. I would package them in containers and go around to all of the horse feed stores in Canada,” she told the outlet. Houston City Book. “I have always had an entrepreneur spirit, and I always have something in the works.”