Alec Baldwin Car Crash Updates: What Happened to the Actor & His Brother Stephen?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin ran into bad luck this week while out in East Hampton, New York, for the Hamptons International Film Festival. The siblings were involved in a car crash, which Alec, 67, confirmed in an Instagram video after the fact. For a full update on Alec’s condition and to learn more about the accident, keep reading.

How Many Brothers Does Alec Baldwin Have?

Alec has three brothers, Stephen, William and Daniel, and two sisters, Elizabeth and Jane.

How Did the Baldwin Brothers Get Into a Car Accident?

Alec and Stephen were driving a white Range Rover in East Hampton during the afternoon on October 13, 2025, as seen in picture published by Page Six, and they were cut off by a garbage truck. While trying to avoid hitting the truck, Alec swerved and hit a tree, the actor said in an Instagram video. He also revealed that the vehicle he was driving was his wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s car.

“A guy cut me off in a truck. A big garbage truck the size of a whale,” Alec explained in his social media clip. “It must have been something commercial, taking a way material from a construction site. It was the biggest garbage truck I’ve ever seen.”

The 30 Rock alum added that he “crushed [his] wife’s car” after hitting the “big fat tree” in order to “avoid hitting” the garbage truck that allegedly cut him off on the road.

How Are Alec & Stephen Baldwin After the Crash?

Alec said in his Instagram video that he and his brother were “fine” following the crash and thanked the “lovely” and “pleasant” police officers in East Hampton who helped the Baldwins.

“I’m going to L.A. to see my family, can’t wait,” Alec added in his clip. “Going to California to gather my family out there for a few days. I’m still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m fine.”