Alan Arkin’s Sons: Meet His 3 Kids, Including ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star Adam Arkin

Actor Alan Arkin passed away at the age of 89 on June 29, leaving behind a loving family who will miss him dearly. Alan’s three sons, Adam Arkin, 66, Matthew Arkin, 63, and Anthony Arkin, 56, confirmed his death in a statement on June 30. They called their father — who won an Oscar for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine — “a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man.” The boys also remembered Alan as “a loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather.”

Alan had Adam and Matthew with his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe, and had Anthony with his second wife, Barbara Dana. All of Alan’s sons followed in his footsteps and became actors. Read on to learn more about Alan Arkin’s three sons in the wake of his death.

Adam Arkin

Adam Arkin is the most famous of Alan’s three boys. As an actor, he’s most famous for playing Aaron Shutt on the CBS medical show Chicago Hope. He’s appeared in shows like Northern Exposure, Law & Order, The Twilight Zone, Frasier, Life, Sons of Anarchy, Fargo, and How To Get Away With Murder. Adam is also known for his directing work. He’s directed episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Sons of Anarchy, The Blacklist, The Offer, and The Night Agent, according to his IMDb. He has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards and won a Daytime Emmy Award. Adam is also a Tony Award nominee for his performance in I Hate Hamlet.

Like his father, Adam has been married three times. He and his first wife, Linda, have a daughter, Molly. He and his second wife, Phyllis Anne Lyons, have a son, Emmett, born in 2005. Adam married his third wife, Michelle Dunker, in 2017.

Matthew Arkin

Matthew Arkin is an actor, acting instructor, and author. He appeared in several Broadway productions, including Laughter on the 23rd Floor, The Sunshine Boys, and Losing Louie, and television shows like All My Children and Law & Order, according to his IMDb. He began teaching acting in 2008 in New York City and then in Los Angeles. Matthew published a detective novel called In the Country of the Blind.

Matthew has been married once, to Pamela Newkirk. They tied the knot in 1993 and got divorced in 2011. Matthew and his ex-wife share two children.

Anthony Arkin

Anthony Arkin is Alan’s youngest son, and Adam and Matthew’s half-brother. He had a recurring role in the series The Americans. He also appeared in one episode of Succession in 2019. Other shows that Anthony’s popped up in include The Good Wife, Smash, and Blue Bloods, according to his IMDb. Anthony is the co-host of two podcast, according to his Instagram bio. He’s posted family photos with his dad and brothers on his Instagram over the years.