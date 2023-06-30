Alan Arkin Dead At 89, Family Confirms: ‘He Will Be Deeply Missed’

Alan Arkin, 89, has died, his three sons confirmed on June 30. Adam Arkin, Matthew Arkin and Anthony Arkin released a joint statement to PEOPLE to announce the news. The statement remembered their late father’s legacy and expressed how much they will miss him after his passing.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” the statement read. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.” No further information about his death has been confirmed at this time.

One of Alan’s most well-known roles was as the grandfather in 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, despite only having 14 minutes of screen time. He has been nominated for four Oscars throughout this career, including another Best Supporting Actor nod for his performance in 2012’s Argo. Alan also won a Tony Award in 1963 for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He earned the honor for his role in Enter Laughing.

Alan began his career in the music industry, but eventually realized his passion for acting and began a career in theater. He became an established actor in the 1970s and was working in the years leading up to his death. His most recent television role was in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, which he actually earned two Emmy nominations for. In 2022, he voiced a character in Minions: Rise of Gru, and in 2020, he starred in the film Spenser Confidential. In his entire career, he appeared in more than 100 movies and television shows.

Throughout his 89 years, Alan was married three times. He had two sons, Adam and Matthew, with his first first wife, Jeremy Yaffe. After their divorce in 1961, he married Barbara Dana in 1964. They were together for 30 years and had a son, Anthony, together. Alan married his third wife, Suzanne Newlander, in 1996, who he was still with at the time of his death.