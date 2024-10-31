‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2: Will There Be Second Season?

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Just in time for Halloween, the season one finale of Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, kept fans on the edge of their seats. The series premiered in September 2024, airing every Wednesday. According to IMDb, the storyline begins: “When a new series of tragedies strike the city of Westview, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power when a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.” The plot continues with Agatha’s interest piqued as “Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

With the last two episodes released on October 30, fans are left speculating about a second season. Wondering if there’s more in store? Keep reading below.

How to Watch Agatha All Along

The entire first season, all nine episodes, is available to stream on Disney+.

Is There a Season 2 of Agatha All Along?

Although the ending of season one hints at the possibility of a second season, Marvel has not confirmed any details yet. Show creator Jac Schaffer hinted at more potential storylines in an interview with The Decider, saying, “With this show, we wanted to tell a complete story, and I hope that we did. But as a fan and as an admirer, I believe that there is so much more story to tell about all of these characters.”

Season 1 Finale of Agatha All Along

From Billy’s creation of the Witches’ Road to Agatha sacrificing herself for him, season one allows viewers to see Agatha and Billy (played by Joe Locke) join forces on a quest to find Billy’s brother, Tommy. This journey tests their strengths and reveals challenges that push the characters to make alliances and choices that deepen their relationships and expand their world.