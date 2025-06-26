Adam Sandler 2025 Tour: Full Schedule, Cities & How to Get Tickets

Adam Sandler will be bringing all the laughs to a city near you! The comedian and actor announced his 2025 comedy tour, You’re My Best Friend, and it’s set to kick off later this year. Shortly before the ticket presale began on June 26, 2025, Adam confirmed his tour by sharing the dates to his Instagram account, captioning a post, “Let’s have some fun.”
Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we know so far about Adam’s upcoming tour.
When Does Adam Sandler’s 2025 Tour Start?
The You’re My Best Friend tour is set to kick off in September 2025. This will be Adam’s first comedy tour in two years since his I Missed You Tour, which ran from October 2023 to December 2023.
Adam Sandler 2025 Tour Ticket Prices
As seen on StubHub, tickets for Adam’s 2025 comedy tour were on sale, and prices depended on the city. In New York City, Madison Square Garden ticket prices ranged from $96 to more than $400. In other cities like Jacksonville, Florida, tickets were as low as $89 and as a high as $700 to $1,100.
Adam Sandler Tour 2026 Dates & Cities
The following list are the cities and their respective venues for Adam’s 2025 tour:
- Friday, September 5: Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial
- Saturday, September 6: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sunday September 7: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Monday, September 8: Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
- Wednesday, September 10: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thursday, September 11: Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Friday, September 12: Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
- Saturday September 13: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Monday September 15: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, September 16: Albany, NY – MVP Arena
- Wednesday, September 17: Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
- Friday, September 19: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, September 20: Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena
- Sunday, September 21: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Friday, September 26: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Saturday, September 27: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- Sunday, September 28: Hershey, PA – Giant Center
- Tuesday, September 30: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sunday, October 5: Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum
- Monday, October 6: Indianapolis – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sunday, October 12: Toronto – Scotiabank Arena
- Monday, October 13: Cleveland – Rocket Arena
- Tuesday, October 14: Detroit – Little Caesars Arena
- Wednesday, October 15: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Thursday, October 16: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- Friday, October 17: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Monday, October 20: Chicago – United Center
- Tuesday, October 21: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama
- Sunday, October 26: Salt Lake City – Delta Center
- Monday, October 27: Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Tuesday, October 28: Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wednesday, October 29: Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, October 31: Las Vegas – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Saturday, November 1: Las Vegas – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
How to Get Tickets to Adam Sandler’s 2025 Tour
Tickets went on sale on June 26, 2025, on Live Nation, StubHub and more sites. Presales end that night at 10 p.m. local time, and the general tickets sale begins the next day on June 27 at 12 p.m. local time via TicketMaster.