Adam Sandler 2025 Tour: Full Schedule, Cities & How to Get Tickets

Adam Sandler will be bringing all the laughs to a city near you! The comedian and actor announced his 2025 comedy tour, You’re My Best Friend, and it’s set to kick off later this year. Shortly before the ticket presale began on June 26, 2025, Adam confirmed his tour by sharing the dates to his Instagram account, captioning a post, “Let’s have some fun.”

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we know so far about Adam’s upcoming tour.

When Does Adam Sandler’s 2025 Tour Start?

The You’re My Best Friend tour is set to kick off in September 2025. This will be Adam’s first comedy tour in two years since his I Missed You Tour, which ran from October 2023 to December 2023.

Adam Sandler 2025 Tour Ticket Prices

As seen on StubHub, tickets for Adam’s 2025 comedy tour were on sale, and prices depended on the city. In New York City, Madison Square Garden ticket prices ranged from $96 to more than $400. In other cities like Jacksonville, Florida, tickets were as low as $89 and as a high as $700 to $1,100.

Adam Sandler Tour 2026 Dates & Cities

The following list are the cities and their respective venues for Adam’s 2025 tour:

Friday, September 5: Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial

Saturday, September 6: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sunday September 7: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Monday, September 8: Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Wednesday, September 10: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thursday, September 11: Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Friday, September 12: Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Saturday September 13: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Monday September 15: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, September 16: Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wednesday, September 17: Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Friday, September 19: Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, September 20: Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

Sunday, September 21: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Friday, September 26: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, September 27: Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sunday, September 28: Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tuesday, September 30: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sunday, October 5: Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum

Monday, October 6: Indianapolis – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, October 12: Toronto – Scotiabank Arena

Monday, October 13: Cleveland – Rocket Arena

Tuesday, October 14: Detroit – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, October 15: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thursday, October 16: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Friday, October 17: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Monday, October 20: Chicago – United Center

Tuesday, October 21: Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama

Sunday, October 26: Salt Lake City – Delta Center

Monday, October 27: Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tuesday, October 28: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wednesday, October 29: Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, October 31: Las Vegas – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Saturday, November 1: Las Vegas – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

How to Get Tickets to Adam Sandler’s 2025 Tour

Tickets went on sale on June 26, 2025, on Live Nation, StubHub and more sites. Presales end that night at 10 p.m. local time, and the general tickets sale begins the next day on June 27 at 12 p.m. local time via TicketMaster.