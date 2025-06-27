Rick Hurst: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Actor Who Died

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Rick Hurst, the affable actor best known for playing Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard, passed away on June 26, 2025, in Los Angeles at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by his Dukes co-star Ben Jones.

A veteran character actor with a career spanning five decades, Rick made his mark from his TV debut in the early 1970s through his iconic role on The Dukes of Hazzard. He is survived by his sons, including actor Ryan Hurst, who played Gerry Bertier in Remember the Titans.

Find out more about him below.

He Got His Start in the 1970s

Rick launched his career in the early 1970s, quickly landing guest roles on popular series like The Doris Day Show, Sanford and Son, and The Partridge Family. His natural comedic chops and everyman presence helped him become a go-to character actor in Hollywood during that decade.

He Passed Away Unexpectedly

Rick died in Los Angeles on June 26, 2025, at the age of 79. His former wife, Candace Kaniecki, told TMZ that his passing was “unexpected,” and no official cause of death has been released.

Ben shared a heartfelt message on the Facebook page for Cooter’s Place, the museum dedicated to the show. “It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process,’ as the current expression goes,” Ben wrote.

Rick had been scheduled to appear at a meet-and-greet on July 3 at Cooter’s Place in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, but had canceled because he wasn’t feeling well. Alma Viator, who runs the museum with her husband Ben, said in a phone interview on June 27 that Rick’s death was “shocking to all of us, even though we knew he wasn’t feeling well.”

He Was Loved by His Co-Stars

Rick is remembered not only for his comedic timing and beloved performances but also for the kindness and warmth he shared off-screen. Co-stars and fans alike are mourning the loss of a true talent and a man described as having “a heart as big as Texas.”

“I have known Rick for over 45 years, and there wasn’t a minute of that time he didn’t leave me smiling or laughing,” Ben wrote in his tribute. “Sure, he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas.” He added, “He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague,” recalling how “everything clicked” when Rick joined the Dukes of Hazzard cast.

John Schneider, who played Bo Duke, also shared his heartbreak, writing on Facebook, “I just this moment heard about the passing of dear Rick Hurst, a.k.a. Cletus Hogg. You were a remarkable force for humanity, sanity, and comedy, my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it. We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again! Love you.”

He Worked Steadily for 50 Years

After his success on The Dukes of Hazzard, Rick continued to work regularly in both television and film. He made memorable guest appearances on shows like Alice, Mama’s Family, The Golden Girls, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His film credits included roles in Steel Magnolias, Earth Girls Are Easy, The Karate Kid Part III, and Tank. Rick also performed in regional theater, including at the Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre, and wrapped his on-screen career with the 2016 TV short B My Guest.

He Was Ryan Hurst’s Father

Rick was the father of two sons: Ryan—best known for his roles as Opie on Sons of Anarchy and Beta on The Walking Dead—and Collin Hurst. Rick’s influence and support helped Ryan launch his own successful acting career.