AC/DC 2025 Tour Dates: When You Can See the Show

Get ready to rock and roll—AC/DC is heading on tour in 2025! The band announced on Instagram on Monday, December 2, 2024: “AC/DC returns to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years.” The post has already garnered over 65 thousand likes, boosting excitement for the 2025 tour, with fans enthusiastically sharing their support in the comments. The Australian rock band, whose name stands for Alternating Current/Direct Current, is known for classic hits like “Thunderstruck,” “Highway to Hell,” “Back in Black,” and more. Fans are eager to know what the setlist will include as the band prepares for its first North American tour in almost a decade.

Interested in attending? Keep reading for all the details about when and where AC/DC will perform near you!

What Is the Name of the Tour?

The tour is called Power Up, inspired by their 2020 album of the same name, which features tracks like “Realize” and “Shot in the Dark.” AC/DC last toured the United States in 2016 for their Rock or Bust Tour, when Brian Johnson had to step aside due to hearing loss. Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, stepped in to complete the tour. In 2016, Brian described that period as “the darkest day of my professional life” in a press release, explaining that he was warned he could risk complete hearing loss due to the extremely loud music performed by the band.

Tour Dates

04/10/2025 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

04/14/2025 – Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium

04/18/2025 – Pasadena, California at Rose Bowl

04/22/2025 – Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place

04/26/2025 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

04/30/2025 – Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field

05/04/2025 – Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

05/08/2025 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Acrisure Stadium

05/12/2025 – Landover, Maryland at Northwest Stadium

05/16/2025 – Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

05/20/2025 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

05/24/2025 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

05/28/2025 – Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets for AC/DC’s Power Up North American tour will go on sale Friday, December 6, 2024, at 12 PM local time.