Who Is Ben Cohen? About the Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Who Was Arrested During Senate Hearing

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ben Cohen, the outspoken co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, made headlines once again—not for ice cream, but for his activism. During a recent Senate hearing, Cohen was arrested while protesting U.S. policy in Gaza, underscoring his long-standing commitment to progressive causes.

From founding a socially conscious dessert empire to championing political reform, here’s what to know about the man behind the pint.

Who Is Ben Cohen?

Cohen is an American businessman, activist, and philanthropist, best known as the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc., the iconic ice cream company. Born on March 18, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York, Cohen grew up in Merrick, Long Island. He met his future business partner, Jerry Greenfield, in a junior high school gym class in 1963. In 1978, the duo opened their first ice cream parlor in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, after completing a correspondence course on ice cream making. Their company became renowned not only for its inventive flavors but also for its commitment to social and environmental causes.

What Is Ben Cohen’s Net Worth?

Cohen’s estimated net worth is approximately $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth primarily stems from his role in co-founding Ben & Jerry’s, which was sold to Unilever in 2000 for $326 million. Despite stepping down as CEO in 1996, Cohen has remained active in various social and political causes.

Why Was Ben Cohen Arrested at a Senate Hearing in 2025?

On May 14, 2025, Cohen was arrested during a protest at a U.S. Senate hearing where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying. Cohen disrupted the session by standing up and accusing Congress of prioritizing military spending over healthcare, specifically stating that Congress was “killing poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs and paying for it by kicking kids off Medicaid in the U.S.” Despite warnings from Capitol Police, Cohen and other protesters continued their demonstration, leading to their removal and arrest. Cohen was charged with a misdemeanor offense of crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, which carries a potential penalty of a $500 fine or up to 90 days in jail.