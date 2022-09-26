Samantha Bracksieck: Meet New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Wife

As of Monday (Sept. 26), Aaron Judge remains on the edge of history. The New York Yankees slugger hopes to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, and he nearly came close during Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. After connecting with a Matt Barnes fastball, it looked like the ball was headed out of the park…but it landed right in the glove of centerfielder Enrique Hernandez. One of the many fans who went through all the emotions – hope, excitement, disappointment – was Aaron’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck. She was at Yankees Stadium and watched as Aaron flirted with history, per the New York Post.

Samantha has been at Aaron’s side throughout this historic run. With a handful of games left and Aaron sitting at 60 home runs, he will likely end the regular season holding the AL record. When he does, Samantha will be the first to celebrate his accomplishment, so here’s what you need to know about the Yankee superstar’s sweetheart.

Who Is Aaron Judge’s Wife?

Samantha Bracksieck (reportedly born in 1993) is Aaron’s wife and longtime love. The couple has kept their romance out of the spotlight, and little is known about Samantha. She and Aaron are high school sweethearts, according to the New York Post. The two started dating during their adolescent years in Linden, California, before reuniting at Fresno State University. She graduated with undergrad and graduate degrees in exercise science and is an aspiring college professor.

The two reportedly split before reuniting again in 2019.

When Did Aaron Judge Marry Samantha Bracksieck?

Aaron and Samantha tied the knot on Dec. 11, 2021, according to the New York Post. Photos show the couple kissing at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort. The wedding came after what seemed to be a short engagement period. Samantha sparked rumors that summer when she was out and about with a diamond ring on that finger.

She’s Been Described As ‘Bright’ & ‘Down To Earth’

Samantha has kept herself out of the spotlight, for the most part. However, in 2020, she was pulled over in Phoenix, Arizona, “because the headlights of her 2017 Honda HR-V were off, and she was traveling ten mph over the speed limit,” per the New York Post. She was reportedly arrested and charged with DUI. Later, the bodycam footage recorded during the incident showed that she name-dropped her boyfriend, seemingly as a way to get out of trouble.

This behavior was unusual, according to those who knew her. “She’s very bright,” Dr. Mark Baldis, Samantha’s former professor and adviser, told The Post. “She’s very down-to-earth. There is no pretense about her at all. She is a really great kid. Knowing Sam all these years, she is not one to drop his name. She can get nervous. Knowing Sam, she wasn’t trying to get out of anything. I am willing to bet she’s just devastated over it. She’s a really humble kid.”