How Much Do Port Workers Make? A Closer Look at Longshoremen Salaries

Roughly 45,000 dockworkers were on strike at ports along the East and Gulf Coasts of the U.S., rallying for higher pay and stronger protections against job automation.

Members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), the union representing the dockworkers, walked off the job on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 50 years, advocating for “the kind of wages we deserve,” as stated by ILA President Harold Daggett in a social media post.

In a statement on Monday, the union accused the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents docks and ocean carriers, of obstructing an agreement to end the strike.

“The ocean carriers represented by USMX want to enjoy the rich billion-dollar profits they are making in 2024 while offering ILA Longshore Workers an unacceptable wage package that we reject,” the statement read.

So, What Is a Typical Salary for a Port Worker?

Before the strike, Johnnie Dixon, president of the Fort Lauderdale chapter of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), argued that the union’s demands are justified due to rising consumer prices.

“Our members top out at $39 per hour. We are seeking a nearly 77% increase over the next seven years. Given the current inflation, that’s more than reasonable,” he stated. That top-tier hourly wage of $39 translates to just over $81,000 annually for those with at least six years of service, but dockworkers can significantly increase their earnings by taking on extra shifts. According to a 2019-20 annual report from the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, about one-third of local longshoremen earned $200,000 or more annually.

Typically, a longshoreman’s salary can exceed $100,000, but achieving this often requires substantial overtime. Daggett noted that these higher earners frequently work up to 100 hours a week.

How Much Do Longshoremen on Strike Get Paid?

The ILA contract that expired on Monday indicated that starting pay for dockworkers was $20 per hour. This rate increases to $24.75 after two years, $31.90 after three years, and tops out at $39 for workers with at least six years of service.

In contrast, the ILA is demanding a 77% increase over the duration of the contract, with a proposed $5 raise each year. Under this plan, workers would earn $44 in the first year, $49 in the second, and up to $69 in the final year.

Recently, the U.S. Maritime Alliance proposed a smaller increase of nearly 50%, which the ILA rejected. “They may claim a significant increase, but they conveniently overlook that many of our members operate multi-million-dollar container-handling equipment for just $20 an hour. In some states, the minimum wage is already $15,” the ILA emphasized.

Daggett earned $728,694 in 2023, along with an additional $173,040 as president emeritus of the mechanics local chapter at Port Newark in New Jersey, according to documents filed with the Department of Labor. Daggett’s son, Dennis Daggett, currently heads the New Jersey local his father once led and serves as ILA executive vice president, roles that generated a total income of over $700,000 in 2023.

What About the West Coast Union?

The wages negotiated by the West Coast dockworkers union are a key factor behind the current strike, as ILA workers earn significantly less than their counterparts.

While 14 ports along the East and Gulf Coasts are experiencing strikes, West Coast ports remain unaffected because a different union represents those workers, who secured substantial wage increases for their members in 2023.