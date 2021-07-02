10 Patriotic 4th Of July Cocktail Recipes For Your Independence Day Celebrations

Celebrate America’s birthday with some festive & fun cocktail recipes, including one from Ina Garten!

This year’s Fourth of July celebrations will hopefully be a little more *free* than last year’s, with COVID-19 cases on the decline and vaccinations on the up and up! Whether you’re celebrating on the beach, at a backyard BBQ, or a rooftop pool, the libations should be flowing freely! Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up ten refreshing and festive cocktail recipes for you to cook up this weekend. You’ll be a fan-favorite at the party by serving up one of these delicious drinks!

1. Ina Garten’s 4th of July Sangria

The Barefoot Contessa herself has concocted a fruity sangria to celebrate Independence Day! Using one (750 ml) bottle of good rosé wine, combine with 1/2 cup pomegranate juice, 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (3 lemons), 1/4 cup superfine sugar, 3 tablespoons Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, 1 tablespoon Cognac or brandy, 1 cup of water, and 1 cup of ice in a large glass pitcher. Stir in 1/2 cup fresh raspberries, 8 large fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered and 2 red plums, pitted and sliced ¼ inch thick. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight. When ready to serve, fill wine goblets or highball glasses halfway with ice. Pour the sangria over the ice, spooning some of the macerated fruit into each glass. Serve ice cold.

2. Heavenly Hibiscus by Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina

If you’re in the mood for a refreshing cocktail to beat this summer heat wave, then indulge in the Heavenly Hibiscus by Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina. Using 2 oz Vodka, 0.5 oz orange Liqueur (Triple sec), .75 oz Hibiscus Syrup and 0.5 oz fresh lime juice, combine all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, and shake vigorously. Then strain its contents into a couple glass and garnish with lime and a hibiscus flower. Beautiful!

3. Honeydew RumHaven Pop

If you haven’t checked out Hannah Godwin’s latest IG video in partnership with RumHaven, we highly recommend getting on her level of backyard cocktail making! Cool off this weekend with the Honeydew RumHaven Pop by combining seedless, cubed honeydew melon, with juice from one lime, 1/3 cup of fresh mint leaves, 2 tbsp of sugar and 4 oz. of RumHaven into a blender. Blend until smooth, then divide mixture among popsicle mold cups and freeze for at least 8 hours. *When ready to enjoy, run molds under warm water to help the popsicles slide out easily.

4. Pear & Ginger Collins

The new Belvedere Organic Infusions are a must-try — so why not try this weekend by whipping up some Pear & Ginger Collins for your 4th of July party? Combine 1½ oz Belvedere Pear & Ginger, ½ oz Honey Water (1:1), ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice and 1 Dash Orange Bitters into a cocktail shaker and shake over cubed ice. Strain into a highball over cubed ice and top with soda. Garnish with the cucumber ribbon and a sprig of fresh rosemary.

5. The People’s Margarita

Don’t forget we’re celebrating America’s independence, people! So, the People Margarita, courtesy of The Rock’s tequila Teremana, is a perfect fit for your celebrations. Simply combine 2 oz. of Teremana Blanco, .75 oz. Lime Juice, .5 oz. Agave Nectar and 1 oz. pineapple juice into a cocktail shaker over ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves and sea salt. Oh yeah!

6. SVEDKA Rad, White & Blue Punch

If you’re looking for a crowd pleaser, this is the batch cocktail recipe for you! The SVEDKA Rad, White & Blue Punch combines in a punch bowl 1 3/4 Parts SVEDKA Spirit Edition 80P, 1/2 Part Triple Sec, 3/4 Part Lemonade, 1 Part Cranberry Juice and 1 Part Fresh Lime Juice. Add 5 to 6 cups of ice and stir and garnish with blueberries and sliced strawberries. This recipes makes 25-30 servings.

7. BACARDÍ Summer Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon is a July 4th staple and it can even be used as a cocktail ingredient! The BACARDÍ Summer Watermelon Cooler includes of 1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior, 0.75 oz watermelon juice, 2 oz grapefruit soda, and blueberries and lime wheel as a garnish. To make, fill a tall glass with ice and add all ingredients. Give a quick stir to combine and garnish with blueberries on a cocktail pick and a lime wheel or wedge.

8. The Citrus Breeze

Refresh your palette with the Citrus Breeze courtesy of The Botanist Gin for your July 4th celebrations! Add 2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, 1 oz of grapefruit juice, .5 oz elderflower liqueur and 3 oz of premium tonic into a highball glass over ice. Stir with a mixing spoon and garnish with grapefruit wheel and fresh seasonal herbs.

9. The Patriot, Created by Ocean Spray

Perfectly suited for your red, white and blue celebrations, The Patriot by Ocean Spray is a July 4th must-have! Combine 4 ounces of Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail, 1 1/2 ounce Bacardi Dragonberry Strawberry Rum, and 1 tablespoon frozen strawberries, thawed in a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

10. Woodford Porch Swing

If you’re a whiskey-lover and want something refreshing and sweet to sip through the holiday weekend, the Woodford Porch Swing will be your new fave. Combine 1 ½ oz Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 1/2 oz. Honey and 6 oz. Peach Tea into a tall glass over ice. Garnish with a slice of peach or lemon wheel.