’31 Nights Of Halloween’ 2022 Schedule: ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Beetlejuice’ & More Spooky Faves

Gather round, Halloween lovers. October is upon us. With the spookiest holiday of the year approaching, that means Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is in our midst. The official schedule has been revealed, and you better get your DVRs cleaned out and ready.

Naturally, Freeform is kicking off their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule with the one and only Hocus Pocus. This is a big year for the Halloween classic. The highly-anticipated sequel will premiere September 30 on Disney+. In addition to Hocus Pocus, other Halloween faves like Ghostbusters, Halloweentown, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more are part of the lineup. Recent hits like Get Out and Happy Death Day will be making their Freeform premiere. See the full 2022 schedule below:

October 1

7:15 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m. – Beetlejuice

October 2

8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

10:45 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

October 3

1:00 p.m. – Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Freeform Premiere)

3:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

October 4

7:00 p.m. – Maleficent

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

October 5

8:00-11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

October 6

7:00 p.m. – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

October 7

1:00-11:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween episodes

October 8

7:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:20 p.m. – Maleficent

11:25 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

October 9

6:55 p.m. – Get Out (Freeform Premiere)

9:25 p.m. – Halloween (2018) (Freeform Premiere)

11:55 p.m. – A Quiet Place (Freeform Premiere)

October 10

6:50 p.m. – Happy Death Day (Freeform Premiere)

8:55 p.m. – Happy Death Day 2U (Freeform Premiere)

October 11

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

October 12

8:00-11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

October 13

6:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

7:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

October 14

7:00-11:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween episodes

October 15

7:40-2 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania marathon

October 16

7:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. – Maleficent

October 17

7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Pop N’ Knowledge)

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus (Pop N’ Knowledge)

October 18

6:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

October 19

8:00-11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

October 20

5:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

October 21

5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

October 22

7:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice

9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

October 23

7:25 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Monster’s Inc.

930 p.m. – Disney and Pixar’s Monster’s University

October 24

7 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9 p.m. – Maleficent

October 25

5:00-11:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania marathon

October 26

8:00-11:00 p.m. – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

October 27

5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II

8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)

October 28

1:30-11:00 p.m. – Family Guy Halloween episodes

October 29

5:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:25 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

October 30

7:05 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:15 p.m. – Maleficent

October 31

7 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Freeform always has us covered when it comes to Halloween. There’s nothing quite like 31 Nights of Halloween!