2026 Winter Paralympics Results: Updates on Wheelchair Curling & More Events

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 Winter Paralympics kicked off in March shortly after the Winter Olympic Games concluded in Italy last month. As athletes from around the world go for the gold, sports fans are excited to watch each event unfold. So, which countries are winning big right now?

Here are the results of each Paralympic Games event, the full schedule, and how you can watch each one.

How Can I Watch the 2026 Winter Paralympics?

The 2026 Paralympic Games are airing live on NBC, Peacock, the USA Network, CNBC and NBCSports, and viewers can rewatch or catch up with any events they missed on Peacock.

2026 Winter Paralympics Events Results

The following are the results and medal count so far of the Paralympics as of March 6:

Team USA: Para ice hockey team wins gold; Brenna Huckaby wins gold in para snowboarding; Kendall Gretsch wins gold for para biathlon event

Team China: Winning wheelchair curling mixed doubles; defeats the U.S. 5–4

Team Great Britain: Winning wheelchair curling mixed doubles

Latvia: Earns first win in wheelchair curling mixed doubles tournament against Estonia

2026 Winter Paralympics Events Guide

The following is a complete daily guide to the Paralympic events:

March 6

Wheelchair Curling — Mixed doubles round-robin sessions

Opening Ceremony — Arena di Verona

March 7

Para Alpine Skiing — Downhill finals

Para Biathlon — 7.5 km sprint finals

Para Snowboard — Snowboard cross qualification

Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games

Wheelchair Curling — Mixed team round-robin begins

March 8

Para Cross-Country Skiing — Sprint events (qualifiers and finals)

Para Snowboard — Snowboard cross finals

Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games

Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions

March 9

Para Alpine Skiing — Additional medal events (speed disciplines)

Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games

Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions

March 10

Para Biathlon — Sprint races (all classifications)

Para Cross-Country Skiing — Competition begins

Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games

Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions

March 11

Para Cross-Country Skiing — Distance races

Para Alpine Skiing — Giant Slalom events

Para Ice Hockey — Playoff qualification games

Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions

March 12

Para Alpine Skiing — Additional medal races

Para Ice Hockey — Semifinals

Wheelchair Curling — Semifinals

March 13

Para Biathlon — Sprint pursuit qualification and finals

Para Ice Hockey — Medal placement games

Wheelchair Curling — Bronze medal game

March 14

Para Snowboard — Banked slalom finals

Para Cross-Country Skiing — Relay events

Wheelchair Curling — Gold medal match

March 15