2026 Winter Paralympics Results: Updates on Wheelchair Curling & More Events

The 2026 Winter Paralympics kicked off in March shortly after the Winter Olympic Games concluded in Italy last month. As athletes from around the world go for the gold, sports fans are excited to watch each event unfold. So, which countries are winning big right now?
Here are the results of each Paralympic Games event, the full schedule, and how you can watch each one.
How Can I Watch the 2026 Winter Paralympics?
The 2026 Paralympic Games are airing live on NBC, Peacock, the USA Network, CNBC and NBCSports, and viewers can rewatch or catch up with any events they missed on Peacock.
2026 Winter Paralympics Events Results
The following are the results and medal count so far of the Paralympics as of March 6:
- Team USA: Para ice hockey team wins gold; Brenna Huckaby wins gold in para snowboarding; Kendall Gretsch wins gold for para biathlon event
- Team China: Winning wheelchair curling mixed doubles; defeats the U.S. 5–4
- Team Great Britain: Winning wheelchair curling mixed doubles
- Latvia: Earns first win in wheelchair curling mixed doubles tournament against Estonia
2026 Winter Paralympics Events Guide
The following is a complete daily guide to the Paralympic events:
March 6
- Wheelchair Curling — Mixed doubles round-robin sessions
- Opening Ceremony — Arena di Verona
March 7
- Para Alpine Skiing — Downhill finals
- Para Biathlon — 7.5 km sprint finals
- Para Snowboard — Snowboard cross qualification
- Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games
- Wheelchair Curling — Mixed team round-robin begins
March 8
- Para Cross-Country Skiing — Sprint events (qualifiers and finals)
- Para Snowboard — Snowboard cross finals
- Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games
- Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions
March 9
- Para Alpine Skiing — Additional medal events (speed disciplines)
- Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games
- Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions
March 10
- Para Biathlon — Sprint races (all classifications)
- Para Cross-Country Skiing — Competition begins
- Para Ice Hockey — Preliminary round games
- Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions
March 11
- Para Cross-Country Skiing — Distance races
- Para Alpine Skiing — Giant Slalom events
- Para Ice Hockey — Playoff qualification games
- Wheelchair Curling — Round-robin sessions
March 12
- Para Alpine Skiing — Additional medal races
- Para Ice Hockey — Semifinals
- Wheelchair Curling — Semifinals
March 13
- Para Biathlon — Sprint pursuit qualification and finals
- Para Ice Hockey — Medal placement games
- Wheelchair Curling — Bronze medal game
March 14
- Para Snowboard — Banked slalom finals
- Para Cross-Country Skiing — Relay events
- Wheelchair Curling — Gold medal match
March 15
- Para Cross-Country Skiing — 10 km classic races
- Para Alpine Skiing — Final medal events
- Closing Ceremony — Cortina d’Ampezzo