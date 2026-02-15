2026 Winter Olympics Alpine Skiing Schedule: How to Watch the Next Events

Image Credit: Getty Images

Alpine skiing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina has already delivered several standout medal moments across both the men’s and women’s speed events. The Games opened with Men’s Downhill, where Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen took gold, followed by Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris on the podium. On the women’s side, Breezy Johnson of the U.S. captured gold in the Women’s Downhill race. In the Men’s Super-G, von Allmen struck again, winning gold with Ryan Cochran-Siegle earning silver for Team USA and Marco Odermatt taking bronze. Most recently, Italy’s Federica Brignone added to her medal haul with gold in the Women’s Giant Slalom, continuing a remarkable comeback and cementing her status as one of the Games’ most compelling stories. Now the focus turns to the remaining technical and combined events — here’s what’s left and how to watch live.

How Can I Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are airing live in the United States across NBCUniversal platforms, including NBC and USA Network. Fans can stream every alpine skiing race live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com with a TV provider login. Primetime broadcasts typically feature the marquee medal events, while full runs and replays are available on streaming.

2026 Winter Olympics Alpine Skiing Schedule

Alpine skiing events continue daily through the final weekend of competition, with most races beginning in the morning local time in Italy (typically between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CET). For U.S. viewers, that translates to early-morning Eastern Time live coverage, with additional primetime replays on NBC.

Feb. 16 – Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1: ~10:00 a.m. CET / 4:00 a.m. ET; Run 2: ~1:00 p.m. CET / 7:00 a.m. ET)

Feb. 17 – Men’s Slalom (Run 1: ~10:00 a.m. CET / 4:00 a.m. ET; Run 2: ~1:00 p.m. CET / 7:00 a.m. ET)

Feb. 18 – Women’s Slalom (Run 1: ~10:00 a.m. CET / 4:00 a.m. ET; Run 2: ~1:00 p.m. CET / 7:00 a.m. ET)

Feb. 19 – Mixed Team Parallel (~12:00 p.m. CET / 6:00 a.m. ET)

Feb. 20 – Women’s Alpine Combined (Downhill: ~10:00 a.m. CET / 4:00 a.m. ET; Slalom: ~1:00 p.m. CET / 7:00 a.m. ET)

Feb. 21 – Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1: ~10:00 a.m. CET / 4:00 a.m. ET; Run 2: ~1:00 p.m. CET / 7:00 a.m. ET)

Feb. 22 – Men’s Alpine Combined (Downhill: ~10:00 a.m. CET / 4:00 a.m. ET; Slalom: ~1:00 p.m. CET / 7:00 a.m. ET)

Who Is Competing in Alpine Skiing for Team USA?

Team USA’s alpine roster features several high-profile athletes. Mikaela Shiffrin remains a top medal contender in Slalom and Giant Slalom, while Breezy Johnson has drawn attention in the speed events. Ryan Cochran-Siegle is competing in Super-G and Downhill, and River Radamus is representing the U.S. in the technical disciplines.