2025 Academy Of Country Music Awards: See Winners List

On May 8, 2025, the Academy of Country Music Awards took place to celebrate artists in the country music genre and honor them with numerous awards. While Reba McEntire took on the role of host for the evening, many singers were nominated.

As stated on the Academy of Country Music’s website, their mission is, “In the half century since its inception, the Academy of Country Music® has grown from a regional Southern California trade organization to a national powerhouse with its sights set on a higher purpose – improving lives by connecting fans, artists and the industry. Today, the ACM® is dedicated more than ever to promoting new artists, artists on the rise and established superstars, while supporting the good work of charitable causes nationwide through ACM Lifting Lives®.”

Take a look at the full list of winners below.

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson – Winner

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson – Winner

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton – Winner

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn – Winner

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion – Winner

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley – Winner

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top – Winner

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays – Winner

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney; producer: Kristian Bush; Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll; producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top; producer: Carson Chamberlain; Leo33

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville – Winner

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey; producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; American Dogwood / EMPIRE

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mercury Nashville

WINNER: “you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records – Winner

Song of the Year

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson; songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson; publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent

“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves; songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne; publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; songwriter: Josh Phillips; publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing – Winner

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak; publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy’s Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere; publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Music Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym; Black River Entertainment

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; producer: Trent Willmon; CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

“we don’t fight anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce; Big Machine Records

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records – Winner

Visual Media of the Year

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jennifer Ansell; director: Dano Cerny

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; producer: Dustin Haney; director: Dustin Haney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; director: Dustin Haney

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis; director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Alex Pescosta; directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney – Winner

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson – Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon – Winner

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne