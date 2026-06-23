France Heatwave 2026: Deaths, Temperatures & More Updates

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France is experiencing one of the most intense heatwaves in recorded history, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit across parts of the country. The extreme weather has prompted widespread health warnings, school closures, transportation disruptions and even the shutdown of the Eiffel Tower while the sun was at its highest point.

According to French weather officials, dozens of regions have been placed under the highest heat alerts as temperatures continue to climb. Some cities have recorded unprecedented overnight temperatures, offering little relief from the scorching daytime heat. The heatwave is part of a broader pattern of extreme weather affecting several European countries this summer.

Here’s what to know about France’s historic 2026 heatwave.

What’s the Hottest Temperature it’s Ever Been in France?

France’s all-time temperature record was previously 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit), which was recorded in Vérargues in southern France during a heatwave in June 2019. Meteorologists have warned that the current 2026 heatwave is threatening to surpass that record.

On June 23, 2026, France recorded what multiple reports described as its hottest day on record, with temperatures reaching 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the country, while several major cities exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Weather forecasts suggested some regions could approach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) at the peak of the heatwave.

How Many Deaths Have Happened From the 2026 France Heatwave?

As of June 23, officials reported at least 40 deaths linked to the heatwave, many involving drownings as people sought to cool off from the extreme temperatures by swimming in rivers, lakes and other unsupervised areas. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said most of the drowning victims were young people.

Additional reports have also documented heat-related fatalities, including elderly residents who suffered complications during the extreme temperatures and two children who were found dead in a vehicle in southeastern France.

Health experts warn that the official toll could rise as the heatwave continues.

When Will the France Heatwave End This Year?

Forecasters expect the most intense phase of the heatwave to continue through at least the middle of the week, with some regions remaining above 40 degrees Celsius. While temperatures may gradually ease in certain areas later in June, meteorologists have cautioned that unusually hot conditions could persist for an extended period.

Le Monde reported that the heatwave, which began in mid-June, could last beyond two weeks, making it one of the longest and most severe climate events France has faced in recent years. Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.