When Does Rosie O’Donnell Guest Host on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’?

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Fans tuning into Jimmy Kimmel Live! this summer may notice a different face behind the desk. As Jimmy Kimmel takes his annual vacation, a lineup of celebrity guest hosts will step in to keep the late-night show running, including comedian and former daytime talk show host Rosie O’Donnell.

Here’s everything to know about Kimmel’s break and when O’Donnell will take over hosting duties.

Is ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Canceled?

No, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has not been canceled. Kimmel announced that he is taking a voluntary two-month summer hiatus, a tradition he has followed in recent years while a rotating lineup of celebrity guest hosts keeps the show on the air.

While revealing his plans, Kimmel joked about the break, saying, “I will be taking the next two months off, this time voluntarily,” drawing laughs from the audience.

When Is Rosie O’Donnell Filling In for Jimmy Kimmel?

O’Donnell is scheduled to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! for one week beginning Monday, August 17, 2026. Her appearance marks a return to the late-night spotlight for the comedian and former talk-show host, who has spent much of the past year living in Ireland while continuing her one-woman stage show and other projects.

Kimmel announced O’Donnell’s guest-hosting stint with a joke aimed at President Donald Trump, with whom she has had a public feud for nearly two decades. “As a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming,” Kimmel quipped. He added, “All I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone.”

O’Donnell also shared her excitement on Instagram after the announcement, writing, “And I can’t wait!!!”

How Long Will Jimmy Kimmel Be on Vacation?

Kimmel is expected to be away from Jimmy Kimmel Live! for approximately two months. His summer hiatus begins with the week of July 6 and will run through much of August before he returns to the host’s chair.

The comedian has taken similar summer breaks in recent years, allowing guest hosts to temporarily take over the show while he spends time with his family. This year’s lineup includes a mix of comedians, actors and musicians, ensuring that Jimmy Kimmel Live! continues airing fresh episodes throughout the summer.