David Beckham’s ‘Mountain to Climb’ With Brooklyn Isn’t About the Wedding, the Press, or Nicola

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

David Beckham shut down an interviewer mid-question. The topic? His 27-year-old son, Brooklyn, his daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, and the family rift that’s been bleeding into headlines all year.

What he said instead was quieter and a lot more revealing. “There’s a mountain to climb every day.”

That’s not a press line. That’s a father describing what it feels like inside his nervous system. And anyone who has ever been frozen out by a grown child, or frozen out a parent, knows exactly what mountain he means.

The Beckhams aren’t fighting about a wedding. Or a quote. Or a holiday photo nobody got tagged in. I’d bet my office plant on it.

The Fight You’re Having Is Never The Fight You’re Having

In my work with families, I call what the Beckhams are stuck in a “Waltz of Pain.” Every recurring fight is a protest. One person’s nervous system is saying: I do not feel safe with you, I do not feel seen, I do not feel like I matter to you anymore.

But nobody says that out loud. Saying that is terrifying. So instead, families fight about weddings. Or press quotes. Or who got invited where. Or who posted what.

The real thing they’re fighting about is attachment. Are you there for me? Am I still enough for you?

From cradle to grave, you need emotional bonding the way you need water. Your entire biology is wired to detect whether your primary attachment figure is there. And when it looks like they aren’t, your system protests, because once upon a time that protest kept you alive.

That wiring doesn’t switch off at 27. When it comes to love, we are all still babies inside.

Here’s the structural shift the Beckhams are living through, whether they have language for it or not. When a son gets married, his primary attachment figure is no longer his mother or father. There’s a new bond, a competing attachment, and the original family system has to reorganize around that. Almost no family does this gracefully. It hurts everyone involved, and the hurt comes out sideways, as criticism, as cold quotes, as silence at Christmas.

If you’re trying to make sense of your own version of this, you can take our free relationship quiz and see what pattern you’re actually stuck in.

Why High Achievers Get This Wrong Harder Than Anyone

David Beckham is one of the most disciplined performers on the planet. Brooklyn has grown up watching that. So has Nicola, raised inside her own high-achieving family. And here is what I see in Figs and Teale’s San Francisco couples therapy practice over and over with families like this.

High achievers think the problem is the problem. The wedding. The press. The in-laws. The misquote.

So they bring their problem-solving brain to it. They try to make the family into a project. They draft mental memos. They build a case. They wait for the apology that proves they were right.

But the issue is never the issue they’re talking about. Underneath every Beckham-style standoff is an attachment system asking one question: do I still matter to you?

I tell therapists in training, you can describe a mango for an hour. The color, the texture, the nutritional content. That is not the same as tasting it. High performers are brilliant at describing the mango of their relationship. They can analyze the communication breakdown like a board deck. What terrifies them is tasting it, because tasting it means feeling the hurt.

And when the hurt shows up, high achievers usually only see two things. I am reacting because I’m right, logical, and justified. You are reacting because you’re emotional, unreasonable, and attacking.

One person pursues harder. The other one retreats into a shutdown response and more distance. Pursuer pushes. Withdrawer disappears. Round and round, on and on, until somebody finally notices it’s a waltz they’re both dancing.

The Parent-Child Repair Is A One-Way Street

Here’s the part nobody on the internet wants to hear, because it’s less satisfying than picking a villain.

There are always two truths in every family conflict. David’s truth makes sense. Brooklyn’s truth makes sense. Nicola’s truth makes sense. Victoria’s truth makes sense. Nobody is unreasonable. Everybody is wounded. They’re not reacting to each other. They’re reacting to what each other’s words mean in their body.

Most of the hurt in any family comes from impact without intention. Someone says something light. The other person hears it through the ledger of their whole childhood. Their reaction hits the first person’s shame. The shame activates the protector. And now you’re in it.

Two truths. One loop. No villains.

But there’s a piece of this that’s specific to David’s situation as a father. Parent and adult child is not the same as partner and partner. Even when the kid is 27. Even when the kid is 70 and the parent is 90. One person is still the parent. The other is still the child.

When it comes to repair, it’s a one-way thing. The parent doesn’t get to look to the kid to meet their emotional needs. We can’t expect the adult child to show up and soothe the deepest emotional needs of the dad. The move is from parent to child: hey, I get it, I see it, I’m here, the door is open, no scorecard.

That’s the mountain David is describing. Not the headlines. The daily, ego-bruising practice of staying the parent, even when you’re the one who feels rejected.

What Brooklyn Hears Isn’t What David Said

Fights are not the problem. Fights are the doorway. The only reason the Beckhams are still in this much pain is because they still love each other. If they didn’t care, there would be no protest. There would just be silence and a polite Christmas card.

Disconnection is a feature, not a bug. The fact that it hurts this much, in public, with this much heat, means they still matter to each other. That’s the part the tabloids will never put on a front page. And it’s the only part that actually heals anything.

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Figs O’sullivan, the founder of Empathi and his wife, Teale, are couples therapists in San Francisco, relationship experts to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founders of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on their clinical work.