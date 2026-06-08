Philippines Earthquake Updates: Magnitude, Toll & More

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A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, 2026, causing widespread damage, triggering tsunami warnings and leaving dozens dead and injured. The 7.8-magnitude quake was centered off the coast of Mindanao and was felt across several parts of the country and neighboring regions. As rescue crews continue searching for survivors and assessing the destruction, officials are working to determine the full extent of the disaster.

Below, learn more about the earthquake’s magnitude, location, death toll and what caused it.

What Was the Magnitude of the Philippines Earthquake?

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The powerful offshore quake generated tsunami warnings across parts of the Philippines and neighboring countries before most alerts were later canceled.

Where Did the Philippines Earthquake Strike?

The earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, the Philippines’ second-largest island. The epicenter was located in the waters near Sarangani province, south of General Santos City, a densely populated area in the country’s south.

When Did the Philippines Earthquake Happen?

The earthquake occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026, at approximately 7:37 a.m. local time. The tremor was felt across much of Mindanao and in parts of neighboring Indonesia.

How Many People Died in the Philippines Earthquake?

As of the latest reports, at least 35 people have died following the earthquake. Many of the fatalities were linked to collapsed structures, falling debris and landslides triggered by the powerful shaking. Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

More than 140 people were reported injured, with some reports placing the number above 200 as emergency crews continued assessing the damage. Many injuries were caused by falling debris, collapsed buildings and landslides.

What Caused the Philippines Earthquake?

The earthquake was caused by movement along a major fault system in the Cotabato Trench, a subduction zone off the coast of Mindanao. The Philippines sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region where several tectonic plates meet, making the country highly susceptible to earthquakes and volcanic activity.