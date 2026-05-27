Your Euro Summer Can Start Here (And Look Better Than Your Moodboard)

Image Credit: Courtesy of Split and Dalmatia County Tourist Board

If your TikTok FYP has been flooded with turquoise water, boat parties, and golden-hour terraces that don’t look real, there’s a big chance you’re looking at Central Dalmatia. Split. Hvar. Brač. This is the kind of destination that captures the Euro summer aesthetic, and it appears to be drawing more attention. #CroatiaIsCalling has been increasing in popularity, and the people who have been coming here quietly for years, the kind who don’t tag their location, are suddenly sharing a lot less.

Croatia’s Central Dalmatia is having its summer. And if you’re not already planning a trip, you might wish to reconsider it.

Split: The City That Lives Inside a Roman Palace

Your base is Split, and it’s a direct flight from New York this summer. Croatia’s second-largest city is built inside Diocletian’s Palace. There’s a reason why this 4th-century Roman emperor’s fortress is called a living museum; from morning coffees to evening hangouts, it brims with locals and tourists who want to spend their time simply living. Only difference– here you do it surrounded by 1700-year-old walls. Seeing it for the first time, it looks like something from a Eurosummer mood board. The harbor promenade is one of the most electric people-watching spots in Europe, the sailing scene draws an international crowd every summer, and fast catamarans to the islands leave daily.

Every July, Split also hosts Ultra Europe, one of the biggest electronic music festivals on the planet, pulling a global crowd into a stadium that sits minutes from a Roman ruin. The lineup is serious, the crowd is beautiful, and the after-parties spill out into ancient stone streets. There is genuinely nothing else like it in Europe.

Hvar: The Island That Started It All

Hvar is the reason celebrities started coming to Croatia in the first place, and it never stopped delivering. Over 2,800 hours of sunshine a year, beach clubs, clear Adriatic water, lavender fields, and a medieval old town that looks like a film set. There’s a special beach on the Pakleni Islands, a short water taxi ride away, that’s the spiritual home of Croatia’s summer club scene. The energy after dark feels like the kind most places try hard to create. Here, it’s part of everyday life.

Brač: The Beach That Breaks the Internet

Right next to Hvar sits Brač, home to Zlatni Rat, a beach that literally shifts shape with the currents, pointing out into the Adriatic like it was sculpted. The scenery often feels polished and photo-ready, while still feeling immediate and easy to experience. Vidova Gora, the highest peak on any Adriatic island, sits above it all with views that stretch across the entire archipelago. You hike up, you swim down. The whole day sorted.

With islands being so close, sailing between them is a must. In just a few days, you can visit almost everything, from Hvar’s history and entertainment, Brac’s picturesque beaches, and Vidova gora, hidden coves on the Island of Vis, where you dive for WW2 ruins, or just enjoy your time basking in the sun. The coastline is known for its clear water. The food at small restaurants on the water — grilled fish, local olive oil, wine that actually tastes like something — makes overpriced Mediterranean hotspots look increasingly difficult to justify.

The Food

Dalmatian food is one of the tastiest in the Mediterranean, and it’s the next European Region of Gastronomy in 2027. But the best-kept secret is the konobas. These small family-run restaurants, often tucked into bays and backstreets, are where you can find the best meals of the trip. Fresh fish grilled over wood and finished with local olive oil, garlic, and parsley. Black risotto made with cuttlefish ink, creamy and briny, unlike anything you’ve had before. Octopus slow-cooked under a peka, a cast-iron lid that gets buried in hot embers for hours. The wine is local, the bread is warm, and the views make you want to rebook your ticket for a later date.

The Feed

Central Dalmatia is what you might envision when thinking of Euro summer. Ancient city streets, open-water swimming off a boat, a beach people pretend they discovered first, festival energy, dinners that go until midnight, and a hidden cove you found on your own. Your camera roll can feel surprisingly varied, even without leaving the coastline.

Dalmatia has been doing this long before TikTok made it a trend. The water, the light, the food, the nights. It will keep doing it long after. The Adriatic doesn’t care about your algorithm. It just keeps looking like this. And this summer, it’s becoming difficult to overlook.