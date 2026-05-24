What Time Does the 2026 Indy 500 Start? When to Tune Into the Race

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Start your engines for the Indy 500, a.k.a “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing!” The 2026 Indianapolis 500 is set to bring another action-packed Memorial Day weekend to racing fans across the country as top drivers compete for one of motorsports’ most elite titles. With millions expected to tune into the event, viewers are searching for the race start time, TV channel information and streaming details for this year’s Indy 500.

Whether you’re a longtime Indy fan or just watching for the excitement of race day, here’s everything to know about when the 2026 Indy 500 takes place, how to watch it live and how long the event should last.

This oval has an edge and speed like nowhere else. #Indy500 coverage begins NOW on FOX and @foxone! pic.twitter.com/0avAW6rIv6 — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

When Is the 2026 Indy 500?

The 2026 Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The annual race is traditionally held during Memorial Day weekend.

This year marks the 110th running of the Indy 500, with drivers competing in a 500-mile race around the legendary 2.5-mile oval track. Fans can expect all the traditions leading up to the race, including pre-race ceremonies, celebrity appearances and the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

How to Watch the 2026 Indy 500

The 2026 Indy 500 will air live on FOX Race coverage will also stream on FOX One, the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

For the cord-cutters out there, they can also stream the race through services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

What Time Does the Indy 500 Start?

The green flag for the 2026 Indy 500 is expected to drop at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. FOX’s pre-race broadcast already began at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional race day festivities include the national anthem performance and driver introductions.

How Long Is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 is 500 miles long and consists of 200 laps around the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Most Indy 500 races typically last about three hours, though the total runtime can vary depending on caution flags, crashes and/or weather delays. Unlike some racing series, the Indy 500 does not feature overtime laps, so the race will officially end once drivers complete all 200 laps.