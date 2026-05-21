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Simple and easy ways to improve your concentration, focus, and longevity at work.

If you struggle to concentrate at work—especially in the afternoon—you’re not alone. Focus naturally dips later in the day due to circadian rhythms, long periods of sitting, and mental fatigue.

The good news is that there are simple, desk-friendly ways to improve concentration without relying on more coffee or major routine changes. The next time you find yourself losing steam due to the afternoon doldrums, try implementing one of these habits:

Quick Ways to Improve Concentration at Work

Take short movement breaks

Change mental input (reading, task switching)

Avoid passive distractions like social media

Refuel with snacks or hydration

Use fast-acting tools like caffeine gum

1. Take a Walk

The famous philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once said, “Never trust a thought that occurs to you indoors.” By this, he meant that interacting with the outdoor world is essential, as is stimulating your brain through physical activity. Your perspective can come to be colored by inactivity and stagnation if you have spent too long a period of time being immobile and sitting indoors, and this can lead to unreliable thoughts, at least in Nietzsche’s estimation.

To this end, it can be incredibly beneficial to simply take a walk and stretch your legs in the afternoon. Even if you can’t physically leave your office, you can at least take a stroll around the hallway. This motion and change of scenery can do wonders for your brain, both providing you a respite from your traditional work and utilizing other motor functions that can leave you feeling more recharged for the hours to come.

2. Read a Chapter

Similarly, taking a few moments to read a small excerpt from a book can help to recalibrate your brain in unexpected ways. A large contributor to the difficulties many people have by the afternoon of a work shift is the sheer monotony of it all: you’ve been doing the same thing for several hours in a row. By breaking it up with even just a few minutes of reading a favorite book, you can step into someone else’s mind for a few moments and return to your work with fresh eyes.

3. Avoid Social Media

Over the past several years, many consumers have become increasingly reliant on their mobile devices for information, communication, and entertainment. While it may seem easy and harmless to simply scroll through some social media apps for a few minutes, it can be outright detrimental to your functionality at work.

In order to do effective work, you need to be active. However, social media has the inherent effect of leaving people in a passive state, in which you are simply receiving whatever information is being thrust upon you by the algorithm. In this way, spending a couple of spare minutes in the afternoon can actually leave you feeling more frustrated and ineffective than before.

4. Eat a Snack

Sometimes, regaining your productive edge in the afternoon can be as simple as eating a snack. Consider the differences in structure between a typical workday morning and afternoon, and the need for a bit of extra fuel may become clearer. In the morning, you eat breakfast, come into work, and then just a few short hours later, have lunch. But then, after lunch, the stretch from that meal to the end of the work day can feel far more tedious, specifically because it doesn’t have this inherent structure baked into it.

Having a little designated snack break for yourself can help you feel recharged and empower you to better divvy up your time throughout the latter part of the day.

5. BetterGum

There’s a smarter, more convenient way to get energy and focus, without relying on coffee or energy drinks. While those heavily caffeinated beverages inevitably lead to crashes, BetterGum does not. With clean ingredients and a focus on results, BetterGum is a modern energy gum designed to help you feel better, energized, and focused in a matter of minutes.

The brand specializes in fast-acting delivery formats, specifically chewing gum, to support energy, focus, and mental clarity without the downsides of traditional stimulants. The idea with BetterGum was to create a cleaner, faster, better-tasting, and more portable alternative that fits seamlessly into daily routines. In this way, it is perfect for a work day, just before a workout, or even when you’re traveling.

Final Thoughts

Staying active and productive throughout the workday can be a real challenge, but with the right tools at your disposal, it is possible. By staying on top of things, you can set yourself up for success in more efficient and effective ways, hopefully leading to better long-term results.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.