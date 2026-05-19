Regine Sophia’s Moment in Chess Looks Big Because the Work Behind It Already Was

Image Credit: Regine Sophia

Broadway is bringing a wider spotlight to a dancer whose résumé had already begun to stand out.

Regine Sophia’s current run in Chess The Musical at the Imperial Theatre has brought her to Broadway at a major moment, but what makes that credit land is everything surrounding it. This is not a case of one exciting casting decision floating on hype. It is the latest chapter in a body of work that already includes principal roles in major theater houses, high-level recognition for dance achievement, competitive distinction, and a style range that reaches across multiple forms.

Her presence in Chess carries weight because the résumé behind it is already well developed.

The production came after a lengthy audition process that lasted several months and included a large pool of dancers, with only a small number ultimately selected. Regine Sophia earned one of those spots. She is also one of only two people in the cast making a Broadway debut, a detail that adds to the significance of the moment. The production has since earned “Most Outstanding Dance Group,” with Regine Sophia part of the work that helped define that recognition.

“I take that trust seriously,” she says. “When you are brought into a production at that level, you want to meet it with everything you have.”

That sense of responsibility runs through the rest of her résumé too. Long before Chess, Regine Sophia had already been handling demanding featured work in respected spaces. She played Kylar in Bring It On! at The Muny and Portia in Something Rotten! at Music Theatre Wichita, two principal roles that immediately tell you she is not building a career on one look, one rhythm, or one kind of stage.

“I love stepping into spaces that require different strengths,” she says. “It keeps me honest and keeps me growing.”

She used a broad range of skills as lead dancer in parts like Patsy in Crazy for You, as well as additional roles across various productions.

That may be the clearest way to understand why her current moment feels so strong. Regine Sophia is not being introduced to the public with only one impressive line attached to her name. She is arriving with receipts from multiple directions.

From 2023 through 2025, she earned five individual scholarships and awards tied to dance and performance achievement: the June H. Ford Memorial Award for Musical Theatre Dance Performance, the Reuben & Gladys Golumbic Scholarship for Performance Achievement, the Fainor Family Award for the Arts in Musical Theatre, the Robert E. Leonard Award, and the Sue Carson Award.

“I am proud of those honors because they reflect years of effort,” she says. “They remind me that the work has substance behind it.”

Her dance background helps explain why that substance reads so clearly. Regine Sophia’s experience spans hip hop, jazz, musical theatre dance, ballet, and modern-contemporary work. That variety is not just a list of styles. It is part of her identity as a dancer. She has been intentional about building breadth rather than limiting herself to one mode of movement.

“I have always wanted to be versatile in a real way,” she says. “I want to bring a full set of skills into the room.”

That instinct began early. She started taking hip hop and ballet classes at five, then continued expanding her training as her abilities grew. Later, she led the 13-member METTA Dance Troupe as dance captain to a silver finish at the Philippine National Dance Championships. She also placed as first runner-up in the same championships, received an honorable mention at the Philippine Dance Cup, and performed as an opening act for Ballet Philippines during its Romeo and Juliet run.

Those achievements matter on paper, but they also point to something deeper. Regine Sophia has been trusted not only to dance, but to help hold a larger standard. She has spoken about taking on responsibilities tied to organizing logistics, relaying information, overseeing proposals, adjusting schedules, and helping address group conflict when needed. In other words, she has consistently shown that she understands how much serious work happens around the art, not only inside it.

“I care about what makes the whole process stronger,” she says. “That includes what happens before anyone ever sees the final result.”

Her path into musical theatre traces back to seeing the Asia-Pacific tour of Cats The Musical, an experience that pushed her to imagine herself inside that world with new seriousness. She had already begun dance training, but that production sharpened the desire into something more concrete. It gave her a vision for what she wanted to pursue and the level she wanted to reach.

“It made the dream feel vivid,” she says. “I could picture the life more clearly after that.”

Now she is living a version of that life while still looking well beyond the present chapter. Regine Sophia sees more Broadway work in her future, along with stages across the country, national tours, international tours, and continued growth in her abilities over time. She also wants to expand into choreography and remain active in teaching and knowledge sharing within the theatre and dance community.

That forward view fits the larger shape of her career. Regine Sophia is not standing still inside one exciting moment and hoping it stretches forever. She is building. Broadway makes that easier for people to notice, but the larger truth is that the foundation was already there. Principal roles, competitive honors, scholarships and awards, leadership experience, and wide-ranging dance vocabulary have all been moving in the same direction.

Now the picture is becoming clearer.

For more information on Regine Sophia, visit her website.