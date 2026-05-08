Canvas Cyber Attack: How the Hack Happened & Updates on the Shutdown

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Students and educators across the country were locked out of coursework, exams, and grades after Canvas, one of the world’s most widely used online learning platforms, was hit by a massive cyberattack during finals week in May 2026. Universities including Harvard, Rutgers, Georgetown, and the University of Iowa reported widespread disruptions as the outage impacted access to assignments and online testing systems.

“This is being reported as a national-level cyber-security incident,” the director of information technology at the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health wrote in announcing that the school’s online system was down. “Hopefully we will have a resolution soon.”

The breach raised concerns over possible exposure of student and faculty data while forcing schools nationwide to adjust deadlines and exam plans. Find out more about the Canvas cyberattack and the latest updates on the shutdown below.

What Is Canvas?

Canvas is a cloud-based learning management system operated by Instructure that schools and universities use for assignments, grades, quizzes, exams, messaging, and course materials. The platform has more than 30 million active users globally and is used by over 8,000 educational institutions.

How Did Canvas Get Hacked?

The cyberattack was reportedly carried out by the hacking group ShinyHunters, which claimed it breached systems connected to Canvas and gained access to data from millions of students, teachers, and staff members. Users attempting to log in during the outage were reportedly redirected to ransom messages demanding payment to prevent leaked data.

According to Instructure, the hackers exploited a vulnerability connected to “Free-For-Teacher” accounts. The company later confirmed that some customer data, including names, email addresses, student ID numbers, and user messages, may have been accessed, though there was reportedly no evidence that passwords or financial information were compromised.

Is Canvas Still Down?

Canvas experienced widespread outages on May 7, 2026, leaving students and educators unable to access coursework, exams, study materials, and grades during finals week. Universities across the country, including Harvard, Georgetown, Columbia, and Rutgers, warned students about the disruption and, in some cases, adjusted exam schedules or deadlines.

By late May 7 and into May 8, Instructure said Canvas had been restored for “most users,” though some systems — including certain testing and beta environments — remained under maintenance while the investigation continued