Chris Brown, Gunfire at the Mansion, and the Pattern Nobody Wants to Name

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Gunfire outside Chris Brown‘s Los Angeles mansion on Friday. Police swarming the gates. And in the background, the Rihanna assault case from 2009 still trailing him like a shadow that won’t quit.

The internet did what the internet always does. Diagnose the monster. Pick a villain. Crack jokes. Move on.

But sitting at the table next to you at dinner, I’d be the annoying one with a different question. Why does this keep happening? Not to him specifically. To anyone whose life keeps detonating in the same spot, with different people, in different houses, year after year.

Because patterns this loud aren’t random. They’re a nervous system screaming for something it never got.

The Architecture Underneath the Headline

When the culture sees a volatile man with a violent history, it focuses on the behavior. Lock him up. Cancel him. Done.

In my office, I look at the architecture driving the behavior. Different job.

You were biologically wired for connection from the moment you were born. Not food first. Not shelter first. A good enough other on the other side of your birth. We are hardwired to need a primary attachment figure from the cradle to the grave, which means a threat to that bond registers in the body as a literal threat to survival.

When someone grows up with profound attachment wounds or absorbs serious trauma early, the nervous system never learns the world is safe. To get through the day, that person builds heavily armored protector parts. The protectors take over the second the person feels small, rejected, exposed, or about to be left.

Here’s the line I repeat to clients until they’re sick of it: There are no angry people in the world. Only people playing angry people on TV because they’re hurting inside.

The worst behavior you can imagine in another human being is born out of that hurt. The behavior is destructive and unacceptable. The biological drive beneath it is a desperate, badly aimed attempt to secure connection or escape agonizing pain. Both things are true at once. That’s the part the gossip machine cannot hold.

Read the Chris Brown timeline through that lens and the headlines stop looking like chaos. They start looking like a system stuck in a loop.

Why Compassion Is Not the Same as a Pass

I want to be careful here because the internet flattens nuance in about four seconds.

Saying a person’s nervous system is hijacked is not saying their behavior is okay. It’s saying the behavior makes biological sense, and that punishment alone has never once rewired a hijacked nervous system. Prison didn’t. Public shaming didn’t. The 2009 photo didn’t.

What I see in my room with high-reactivity couples is what I call the two-ingredient cocktail of shame. The offending partner is drowning in it. 100 percent shame. I feel bad about myself. There’s barely any room left to register the pain they’re causing the other person, because they’re underwater in their own.

That’s the trap. Shame doesn’t produce accountability. Shame produces more of the behavior that caused the shame. If you want to know your own version of this loop, you can get your free relationship assessment and see what gets activated when you feel small.

Now the boundary. I believe in relentless empathy and I also tell couples plainly: there are contraindications for couples work, and the main one is ongoing domestic violence or any risk of it. You have a right to expect you’re not going to get hit, threatened, that your passport isn’t burned, your tires aren’t slashed.

When a relationship reaches gunfire, police responses, and assault, the container is shattered. You cannot do couples work in a shattered container. You do individual work first. There are prerequisites for safety before two people can sit across from each other and look at anything tender. That isn’t gatekeeping. That’s the floor.

The Take Nobody Online Will Give You

The dominant message in the relationship-help internet right now is to ask whether your partner is a narcissist, whether they’re borderline, how to fix yourself, how to fix them. It’s a bag of M&Ms for dinner. Tastes great. Leaves you feeling like garbage.

Diagnosing the celebrity from your couch feels like clarity. It’s actually the opposite of clarity.

My take is harder and quieter. There are no bad guys, ever. Behind every awful behavior is a human being who is hurting. That doesn’t excuse the behavior. It explains where it comes from, which is the only place change has ever started.

I work from this stance. There’s a hurt, vulnerable person in front of me who never got the tools to handle feeling powerless, unloved, or not enough. Violence is what they reached for because it was the only thing in the cabinet. So when I talk about the bad behavior, I talk to the terrified kid inside the man, not the headline. The kid is the only one who can actually hear me.

You can say “your behavior is unacceptable and dangerous” and “I see the little boy inside of you who is convinced he will never be enough” in the same breath. The culture insists you pick one. The nervous system needs both.

What Better Actually Looks Like

If a couple in this kind of volatility were in my office, the first move isn’t communication skills. It’s securing the perimeter. Stop the bleeding. No litigating the latest fight, no rehashing what happened on Friday night.

The offending partner does individual work. Trauma work. Nervous system work. Often medication, often a sponsor, always a person who can sit with their shame without feeding it. Only after a long stretch of physical safety do you even consider starting couples therapy together.

The partner on the receiving end of the volatility needs their own support, separately, with someone who is not invested in saving the relationship. Their nervous system has been recording every slammed door and raised voice for years. That doesn’t unwind in a weekend.

This pattern, where the loudest behavior masks the deepest unmet need, shows up in smaller forms too. It’s the same architecture as the science behind micro cheating. The behavior looks like the problem. The unmet attachment need is the actual problem.

A Last Thought

The headline says gunfire at a mansion. The story underneath says a man whose nervous system has been stuck in survival mode for as long as anyone has been watching, and a culture that would rather feed on the spectacle than ask why it keeps repeating.

You don’t have to like him to see it. You just have to be willing to look longer than a headline allows.

That’s where any of this starts to change. For him. For the people around him. For you.

couples therapist Figs O’Sullivan is a couples therapist and relationship expert to the Stars and Silicon Valley, founder of Empathi, and built Figlet, our AI relationship coach, an AI relationship coach trained on his clinical work.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.